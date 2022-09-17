Total peace: The letters of the negotiation with gangs, dissidents and ELN – Investigative Unit

After several weeks of silence and fragmented information, President Gustavo Petro and members of his government team began to uncover some cards on the route to ‘total peace’ that they are plotting in a way reserved for guerrillas and criminal organizations, including drug traffickers.

Until now, only a few messages and contacts with gangs and former paramilitaries were known. But President Petro himself was in charge – last Wednesday – of stirring up the issue after launching a depth charge on the reactivation of the peace talks with the Eln guerrilla.

The foreign ministers of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez (left), and of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva (right), at the beginning of the exploratory meetings between the Colombian Government and the ELN guerrillas.

After suspending the arrest and extradition orders of their leaders; and authorize a meeting with some of them in Havana, Petro proposed to Nicolás Maduro that Venezuela be one of the guarantor countries of that process.

Immediately, the offer, in full reactivation of relations with the neighboring country, triggered a series of internal criticisms that were echoed in the United States Congress.

Armando Benedetti, new Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, and Nicolás Maduro.

the lightning ride

Marco Rubio criticized the designation of Venezuela as the guarantor country for the talks with the ELN.

From there, Democratic senators, such as Bob Menéndez, described as unfortunate that “Petro embraces those who violate human rights.” And, together with the Republican Marco Rubio, they asked for clarity on the objective of the proposal.

In fact, after a discreet message from the Biden government, for Colombia to continue seeking the reestablishment of democracy in Venezuela, key issues of ‘total peace’ were addressed in Washington, in the midst of a meeting between senior officials of the Biden administration and the Petro administration.

Indeed, this Friday Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, with the Deputy Principal Advisor of National Security of the United States, Jon Finer; and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

In addition, representatives from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice and the Office of Drug Control Policy were present.

According to statements of Leyva himself, at the end of the meeting, without the intention of ignoring the extradition, possibilities were reviewed within the ‘total peace’.

According to Commissioner Danilo Rueda, the ‘Second Marquetalia’ wants to enter into ‘total peace’. Foreign Minister Leyva said that he was unaware of the issue.

The gangs and the mafia



Rueda revealed that, for at least four weeks, they began to maintain contacts with the FARC dissidents, including the ‘Second Marquetalia’, and with the violent ‘Gulf clan’.

In passing, Leyva responded to criticism of the role of Venezuela in the search for peace with the ELN. As she said, some US parliamentarians lack information: “I have never seen them present in the dialogues that I have had, so they get versions that confuse them. But the observations are welcome, they are enriching, it is part of democracy”.

The other leg of this multiple table of negotiations is the acceptance of criminal organizations to justice, a chapter in which the peace commissioner, Danilo Rueda, has already begun to give more specific information.

Although the articles of the legal framework are not yet ready, Rueda revealed that, for at least four weeks, they began to hold contacts with the FARC dissidents, including the ‘Second Marquetalia’, and with the violent ‘Gulf clan’.

prison tour

Attorney Daniel Prado is authorized to speak with GAO in prisons.

In parallel, EL TIEMPO exclusively established that lawyers and emissaries of criminal gangs have been meeting with a ‘special envoy’ from the government.

This is the lawyer Daniel Prado Albarracín, close to Petro, who has in his hands a resolution – dated August 8 and with the seal of reserved – that even allows him to freely enter all the jails and penitentiaries in the country.

Indeed, Commissioner Rueda authorized him to contribute to the work of verifying the real desire for peace, reintegration into civilian life and submission to justice of the organized armed groups (GAO).

According to testimonies collected by this newspaper, in recent weeks Prado has visited GAO leaders imprisoned in prisons such as Palmira and Jamundí, in Valle, and La Picota, in Bogotá.

“There have been many meetings. In Medellin there were meetings with lawyers from the ‘Envigado office’ and leaders of other gangs who are in prison,” Prado told this newspaper.

And he added: “There have already been meetings with Francisco Javier Zuluaga, ‘Gordolindo’, which is ex-autodefensas; other former members of the self-defense groups; ‘Martín Llanos’, ‘Totono’ and even with a brother of ‘Otoniel’. The lawyer Camilo Santacoloma has been fundamental in these meetings”.

The Santacoloma to whom he refers appears in files as a defender of the extradited chief of the ‘Gulf clan’, Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias Otoniel. In addition, he has been a lawyer for ‘Gordolindo’ and former paramilitary ‘Cuco’ Vanoy.

de-escalation?



Attorney Michell Pineda has also participated in the meetings.

The criminal expert has also been present at these meetings Michell Pineda, head of the Colombia Commitment Corporationwhich represents the blocks of the extradited and sentenced Diego Murillo, alias Don Berna, and the prisoners’ committee of La Picota prison.

In total, 22 criminal structures have already been counted that have expressed their desire to classify in the ‘total peace’, according to Indepaz.

There are included the dissidents of the Farc and the ‘Second Marquetalia’, as well as the ‘Gulf Clan’, which in this scenario is asking to be identified as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Agc).

This was confirmed in the middle of the week by the high commissioner Rueda, in an interview with the program Question Yamid.



“(…) With the FARC general staff (which the media calls the dissidents) there was already a direct rapprochement and an exploration that is already beginning to yield results,” added Rueda, and announced that the meeting was in a place of Colombia that will be known later.

According to the Peace Commissioner, this exploratory phase has resulted in a drop in the intensity of the conflict, which has been felt by some populations in certain areas of the country.

To this they also attribute the seven days without crimes that were registered in Medellín, the first week of September.



And the goal is to reach a multilateral ceasefire, as President Petro mentioned.



However, local leaders told EL TIEMPO that there is concern because meetings were pending in the convulsed Bajo Cauca and in Buenaventura (Valley). Also, in Medellín, to clarify the recent murder of Javier Ventura Marín, alias Tatú, second in command of the ‘Carlos Pesebre’ gang.

The same status?



There is concern about the fact that ‘colados’ try to benefit from the legal framework prepared by the Government, recruiting people to pose as a criminal structure and take advantage of the benefits.

Added to this episode is the massacre of seven policemen in the corregimiento of San Luis, Huila, on September 2, and that of 8 people in Barranquillalast Monday, which cloud the first phase of ‘total peace’ and worry the country.

The massacre of a family in Landázuri (Santander) and the lynching of those responsible have been classified as an isolated event.

In addition, there is concern in some quarters that ‘strained’ try to take advantage of the legal framework prepared by the Government, recruiting people to pose as a criminal structure and take advantage of judicial benefits.

EL TIEMPO established that in order to block their way, military intelligence and counterintelligence, with the support of the Attorney General’s Office, investigate and analyze each case.

And Commissioner Rueda was clear that political negotiation with the ELN guerrillas is one thing and judicial negotiation with dissidents and criminal gangs is another: “Each group has its own space, the starting point is respect for each one, how they identify, and in that respect raise substantive issues”.

One of these separate cases is that of the beaten dissidents ‘Second Marquetalia’, which are hidden in Venezuela.



According to Rueda, they have already declared that they are part of the ‘total peace’. But Foreign Minister Leyva said he was unaware of the participation of that dissidence in the process.

In the next few days, the Government will file the bill that contains the legal framework for this transition to the so-called ‘total peace’. And this newspaper established that on Wednesday, September 21, there will be a key meeting with the emissaries of these groups, in which new letters will be uncovered.

And it is expected that the role it would have Venezuela in the dialogues with the Eln guerrilla.

Structures that would seek peace

According to Indepaz, on the part of the FARC dissidents there are 11 blocks, columns and fronts willing to talk about peace. There is also the Western Coordinating Command, which has issued five communiqués between August 24 and September 8. From this command, those who have spoken of peace are the Urías Rondón Mobile Column, the Dagoberto Ramos, the Jaime Martínez, the Carlos Patiño Front, the Franco Benavides Front, the Rafael Aguilera 30th Front and the Adán Izquierdo Company.

There is also the ‘Second Marquetalia’, commanded by ‘Iván Márquez’, which has spoken since July of a dialogue to end the war and a national political agreement.

On the side of the criminal gangs, there are structures such as the Pacheli, the ‘Envigado office’, the so-called ‘gulf clan’, former paramilitaries expelled from Justice and Peace (such as ‘Macaco’ and ‘Gordolindo’) and other gangs that must pass a government filter.

