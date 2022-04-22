Total smart working for the frail in the PA is back

Good news for the fragile workers of the Public Administration, to whom the March Reopening decree surprisingly denied generalized access to agile work until June 30th. An amendment to the decree, which received the blessing of the Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta, now aims to plug the leak. All at no additional cost to the state. For the Ministry of Economy, however, a coverage of 60 million euros would be required.

The extension

The lack of extension in the Public Administration of generalized remote work for frail subjects has caused much discussion. Today, a certificate from the family doctor is required for recognition of the status of a fragile worker. This is what is foreseen by an inter-ministerial decree jointly signed by the ministers Brunetta, Orlando and Speranza. The decree also identifies chronic pathologies with low clinical compensation and with particular connotations of gravity in the presence of which the work performance must normally be carried out in an agile way, also through the assignment to different duties included in the same category or area of ​​classification. Patients with markedly impaired immune response or who present 3 or more of the following pathological conditions fall into the category of frailty: ischemic heart disease, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, stroke, diabetes mellitus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic hepatitis, obesity.

Public and private

In the public sector, the guidelines of the ministry led by Renato Brunetta provide for the obligation of an individual agreement between worker and employer for agile work. On the contrary, in the private sector, simplified smart working remains in force until the end of June, which does not require such an agreement. Following the Reopening decree, an imbalance was created which penalized public employees. Thus Minister Brunetta in a hearing before the parliamentary commission for simplification: «Already now the work is hybrid, partly in presence and partly remotely. I believe that in the next few days we will find the balance: I have already given a favorable opinion to all the amendments on the subject ».

Flexibility

For the public function, the extension does not require the 60 million euro coverage requested by the State General Accounting Office. “The January circular on public and private smart working allows administrations to attribute smart working to fragile workers at no cost, taking advantage of the flexibility provided by the circular itself”, underlined Minister Brunetta. The Brunetta-Orlando circular of January specifies that the prevalence of face-to-face work can be guaranteed from a multimonthly programming perspective. Translated: the days not worked in presence in the first semester can be made up in the second half of the year.