Total War Warhammer 3: here are the hardware requirements

With its many units, Total War always a very valid benchmark for your hardware configuration. Even the new Total War Warhammer 3 promises to move thousands of units on the screen, without giving up a detailed world and many special effects.

Total War Warhammer 3: minimum and recommended requirements

Creative Assembly now announces the final hardware requirements, which show that we will need ben 120 GB of free hard disk space. Together with a processor Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 with 6 GB of system memory as a minimum requirement. Nvidia GTX 900, AMD RX 400 and Intel Iris Xe Graphics are among the minimum requirements as a GPU. As for the recommended configuration, however, Creative Assembly indicates a processor Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, with 16 GB of RAM and GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 5600 XT.

MINIMUM:

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel i3 / Ryzen 3 series

Memory: 6 GB of RAM

Video card: Nvidia GTX 900 / AMD RX 400 series | Intel Iris Xe Graphics

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 120 GB of available space

Additional Notes: 8GB Memory if using integrated GPU.

RECOMMENDED:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5 / Ryzen 5 series

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti / AMD RX 5600-XT

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 120 GB of available space

Additional Notes: TBA

Total War Warhammer 3 offers players a huge map that stretches from the mysterious Eastern Lands to the demon-infested Realms of Chaos. Creative Assembly promises an even more complete, and longer-lasting, game with the introduction of new iconic races from the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, and with the videogame debut of Kislev he was born in Cathay along with the factions of the Chaos of Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh and Tzeentch. In Total War Warhammer III, players will be able to create their own custom battles and play them in online multiplayer, while the Survival Battles they consist of long battles (over 45 minutes) in which you are constantly pressed by demon attacks, which leads to managing resources over a long period. Additionally, those who purchased races in the first two titles in the series will also find them in Total War Warhammer III.

Total War Warhammer 3 release scheduled for February 17, exclusively on the PC platform.