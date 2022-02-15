Total War Warhammer 3 Review, the worthy conclusion of the trilogy?

Those who are passionate about history, video games and strategy can find everything they want inside the Total War series games, developed by Creative Assembly veterans. Over the years, the British team has led players to cross blades on the most famous battlefields in history, from Japan to Ancient Rome, in a kaleidoscope of furious battles and strategic flashes.

Since 2012, when SEGA bought the Warhammer rights, the studio’s war baggage also includes the war chronicles of the most famous wargame in the world, which in a few days will return to whet the ingenuity and readiness of fans around the world with a third chapter full of battles to the death. At this point the question arises: Total War Warhammer III will have managed to bear the weight of the name it bears?

Find out in our review.

Where were we?

If in the first chapter of the saga we were protagonists of the rise of Karl Franz to the rank of emperor, and in the second we witnessed the battle for the domain of the Vortex, in this third act we will instead have to obtain the power of Ursun, an ancient god. Before getting to the heart of the campaign, we will be called to face the “Prologue”, a sort of gigantic tutorial that will put us in the shoes of a character – the Hungarian prince Yuri – in search of the lost bear god.

This first stage, which in effect represents the preamble of the story, will be useful for newbies to learn the basic mechanics of the title, and will offer veterans a good opportunity to regain confidence with the dynamics in question. To complete this tutorial we will need approximately 3/4 hours and, once we reach its conclusion, we will find that Ursun was actually trapped by the evil Be’lakor and will force the protagonist, now corrupted by Chaos, to kill his god. After a short film we could finally access the juicy modes that the game offers us.

Let’s start with the backbone of the title, or the Campaign. The premise is simple: a priest, who has the Tome of Destiny with him, goes to the place where Ursun’s sacrifice was made only to discover that the god is actually still alive. Conquering the power of Ursun means obtaining the power to subjugate the world to one’s will, but trying to get your hands on such a force alone is madness, and the priest then decides to ask the Lords for help to reach the bear at the within the Realms of Chaos.

It is at this point that the player will begin his adventure within the title, choosing which character – and kingdom – to lead to glory. From the very first moments, the title will not fail to trigger a palpable sense of déjà vu, since the style of the movies incorporates in all respects what was seen in the second chapter. The well-crafted cutscenes define the narrative context and show some interesting background on the lore of the key characters of Total War Warhammer III.

The factions of Total War Warhammer III

As mentioned earlier, after starting the campaign we will be asked to choose which faction to start our adventure in the wastes of the Old World. There are 7 factions to choose from: Kislev, the Demons of Chaos, Great Cathay and the kingdoms of Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh or Tzeentch. In fact there is also an eighth faction, the Ogre Kingdoms, but this is additional content available for free for players who pre-ordered the game or purchase it within the first week.

In addition to the faction, we will also have to decide which Supreme Lord to use to lead the armies. The initial choice is very important because each kingdom has mechanics that make it unique, influencing the approach to gameplay and even our way of thinking during the game. The faction of Tsarina Katarina (Kislev), for example, will have to always keep an eye on the faith of his subjects – indispensable for the construction of some structures – and do everything possible to expand and satisfy the ranks of devotees. This will also have the Atamans and the Ice Maidens available: the former are governors who automatically administer the city and optimize resources, while the latter are special troops that can have statistics decided by the player. THE Demons of Chaos they will be guided by the Prince of Chaos, whose only task will be to conquer the Demonic Glory after each battle won, as we had anticipated in our Total War Warhammer III trial. The latter must be sacrificed to a god (Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh or Tzeentch) who will reward the player with increasingly powerful gifts and artifacts. Furthermore, the demon prince will be able to after each battle unlock new customizable body parts, each with its own characteristics that will define its appearance and abilities. The scope of these variables is such as to make each new game with this faction unique, or almost unique.

Commanding the armies of the Great Cataiinstead, we should always keep the balance of Yin and Yang under control which, if correctly balanced, will give the army important enhancements; on the other hand, however, a lack of balance could condemn even the strongest warriors to certain death. There faction of NurgleIn addition to declaring war on all who are not part of the Chaos factions, he will have to use plagues (the symptoms of which can be created by the player) to bring enemies to their knees or destroy cities before the arrival of our armies.

As the series has accustomed us to, each faction and character will therefore give a unique imprint to the gameplay, greatly increasing the diversity of the campaigns and consequently also the longevity of the title. Of course, the common thread of the events will always be the same and in the long run it could be repetitive, but the variety of factions and the desire to always try new approaches and characters will be able to make you easily forget the static nature of the situations.

If on the one hand this playful structure offers a great level of replayability, on the other it can put in difficulty all those who approach the game for the first time, even more so considering that many of these mechanics are barely touched upon during the campaign. While the prologue gives all newcomers a general smattering of the game, it’s not enough to explain all the many dynamics at the heart of the Creative Assembly title.

On the other hand, Total War are certainly not famous for their accessibility, but as the hours go by you will be able to understand even the most complicated and “hidden” mechanics of the game, thanks to a constant flow of help and advice on the screen. In any case, we advise you to start the first campaign with Kislev or the Daemons of Chaos, which tend to be easier to use than their counterparts (as the game itself suggests).

Conquering the New World

Speaking of gameplay, the gaming sector of Total War Warhammer III is divided into two macro portions: the Campaign Map and the Battles. The first is the game board where we will manage practically everything: the Lords, our armies, the commercial networks, the bureaucracy, the alliances, the conquest or the strengthening of the cities and much (much!) More. The second, on the other hand, is where we will show the muscles and the fruit of our war expenses, throwing ourselves into fierce battles against the enemy armies – without a doubt the most fun and frenetic part of the title. We could almost call them two games in their own right, thanks to the depth that the developers have managed to impress in the two “modes”.

Within the Campaign Map there will certainly be things to do: the player will be offered missions, optional objectives, special assignments and numerous plot events will also occur. The “bureaucratic” part is no different from what we have seen in other strategies (even if it cannot be in the least compared to the titles of the “grand strategy” genre): it will be possible to make alliances, non-aggression pacts, create confederations, shared wars, religious cults and much more.

The great battles, the beating heart of the Total War series, have not undergone major changes in this third installment. Once we have crossed the borders of the battlefield, we will be called to place the troops taking into account the presence of hills, slopes, precipices and forests useful for setting up some ambushes. After this stage of preparation we will get to the heart of the fight, and we should manage our armies in the best possible way to face the enemy. Needless to tell you that careful planning is the key to winning every battle, as even a few well-positioned troops could mow down entire armies of ill-organized enemies. Furthermore, the soldiers will be led into battle by the Lords and will be flanked by the Heroes; both pieces can be customized with items, weapons and skills obtained after completing missions, battles and special tasks.

The naval battles of Total War Warhammer IIIAmong the flaws listed in our Total War Warhammer II review had notified the absence of naval battles. The same lack that we can find in this third chapter. By meeting another ship in the middle of the ocean and engaging in a fight, in fact, we will automatically be teleported to the mainland (where we could simulate the fight or fight manually). In short, even in this chapter it will not be possible to board enemy boats and launch into pirate attacks.

The locations are all treated in detail, and characterized by a design consistent with the distinctive features of the region we are in. In this regard, we can confirm that the Campaign Map it is immense, more than double that of the second chapter, and exploring it all will take you a great deal of hours. In short, Total War: Warhammer III follows the road already widely furrowed by the previous chapters, without making major changes but rather by filing down some aspects that had made fans turn up their noses; however, the title proves to be solid and profound, with all the credentials to satisfy fans of wargame and strategists in general. In this regard, the AI ​​during the battles seemed very reactive: if from the top of a cliff our archers attack the enemies, the latter will respond promptly by sending their infantry to destroy them, while the rear guard will try to sneak up on them. . A little less mind-blowing is artificial intelligence deputy to the management of the Campaign Map which, despite having undergone an improvement compared to the second chapter, continues to prove rather lame.

Moving on to the technical side, once again we have to applaud the guys from Creative Assembly, authors of a respectable graphic sector and, above all, scalable. Although the proposal does not differ much from that of the second chapter, the textures of the game have been improved, many details refined and the final yield is therefore significantly higher. The game scenarios, from the Campaign Map to those that are the backdrop to the battles, are incredibly well-finished and fully reflect the style of the original work. The same goes for the soundtrack, an always welcome accompaniment that manages to properly enhance the most excited moments of the gameplay.

Not just wars … but battles too

As if the campaign mode weren’t already mammoth enough and full of surprises, the game offers other modes that extend the remarkable longevity of the offer: Ranked Matchmaching, Competitive Classics, AI Battle and Assignment Battles. During the review we did not find many bugsalthough we happened to find a particularly annoying one, which prevented us from finishing the shift and therefore forced us to load a previous save.

Finally summing up, we can certainly say that Total War: Warhammer IIIcan be called the best chapter of the series: an excellent starting point for those wishing to approach the saga for the first time and a panacea for all lovers of deep, well-kept real-time strategy and, above all, with an excellent fantasy setting.