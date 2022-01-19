Total War: Warhammer 3, we tested two of the new factions of the Creative Assembly game

The Total War series needs no introduction, since it has been keeping us company for twenty-two years now, but the two new factions we have tested in Total War: Warhammer III they certainly deserved a new study.

Twenty years of war Total War: Warhammer III, the release date? February 17, 2022 … very little is missing! Before going into detail talking about Total War: Warhammer III, do you remember Shogun: Total War? It was 2000 and those who had a PC talked about nothing else. It was a daydream to see so many units interacting for the first time, nothing short of incredible to find that those battles were only part of a much deeper game, where strategy and tactics proceeded simultaneously. Then came Medieval: better graphics, better gameplay and an irresistible setting. But it could have been done even better, and Creative Assembly did it with its first true masterpiece, and we’re talking of course Rome: Total War. Leaving aside the sequel to Medieval that precedes it and putting aside the bugs that distinguished it, Empire: Total War remains an unsurpassed chapter for ambition. But we are interested in 2012, when Sega bought the Warhammer rights and proposed a themed game to the English developer who, despite the numerous projects in development, apparently accepted willingly.

Three games in one Total War: Warhammer III – The Demon Prince customization screen, always be praised Thus was born Total War: Warhammer, the first of the series with a fantasy setting, where a Creative Assembly in a state of grace manages to vent all its character after years of historical reconstructions. Taking inspiration from the Total War: Attila campaign (half a sequel to Rome II), a much faster, more narrative and centered Total War than usual is packaged, to which the rich Games Workshop bestiary puts the finishing touches. It is already clear from their respective names that Total War and Warhammer are a perfect combination. And with Warhammer II there is the second stroke of genius: the next game can in fact join the first to create a definitive Total War: Warhammer. At least until the arrival of Total War: Warhammer III which in turn can be merged with the two previous games, for a trilogy with the breath of a blockbuster.

Two new factions! Total War: Warhammer III – The two new factions promise great fun, but will they be balanced just as well? If you have been following its development for some time, you will know that this new game closes this long journey with a final chapter that further refines the formula, rather than upsetting it. This doesn’t mean that there aren’t any noteworthy surprises in Total War: Warhammer III, especially when it comes to the eight playable kingdoms included at launch. Among these, the two that we were allowed to try stand out, namely the tsarat of Kislev, known as the Kingdom of the Ice Queen, and Demons of Chaos, commanded by the unstoppable slayer of the Prince of Chaos. If Kislev, with his oriental fantasy fashion, can take advantage of his Ice Court by training Frosty Maidens and Ice Witches, exploiting the administrative skills of the Atamans, the Demons of Chaos bet everything on demonic mobs and their only sire, this demonic Prince who with each victory he will be able to unlock new parts of the body, each with its own characteristics, which will characterize its appearance and abilities. Kislev is very fascinating, but the Daemons of Chaos are and will inevitably be the factions that most distinguish this third game. By conquering demonic glory, we will unlock gifts that will allow you to customize the Demon Prince like never before with a Total War character, modifying his head, torso, wings, two arms individually, legs, tail and of course weapons and spells. The advancement of his armies is vulgar and brazen, if not totally shapeless, but it causes more terror than damage, which is why the Prince will have to get his hands dirty much more actively than other leaders do. After gaining enough demonic glory, the Demon Prince he can also perform an ascension, thus becoming the champion of one of the four chaos deities. Growing up and shaping this huge flying devil is clearly a lot of fun, like watching him wreak death and destruction against enemy armies, but balancing such a character isn’t easy in such a context. The legendary lord of Kislev is instead Miao Ying (there is a second one but it was not possible to select it yet), able instead to transform into a huge flying dragon.

Sculpted polygons Total War: Warhammer III – Heroes and Demons, orcs and dwarves, skaven and humans, all against all for the domination of our fantasy Technically Total War: Warhammer III seems in line with the progress made by the latest strategic Creative Assemblies: remaining broadly the same, there are improvements to the lighting and a polygonal load that guarantees well-detailed miniatures and decidedly flashy, if not downright colossal scenarios. . Together with Three Kingdoms the most beautiful Total War to see ever, and already very agile in optimization. If there is one thing that has not impressed us about this experience with Total War: Warhammer is the quality of the on-screen aids as well as hyperlinks that, although present, are not enough to make novices feel totally at ease. Much more can be done to broaden your audience!

Needless to go around it, with Total War: Warhammer III we are on the safe side, especially if having already played the previous ones you know what to expect. The two new factions are characterized great, but will they also be balanced with the same care?