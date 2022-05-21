Totally disturbing! The movie on HBO Max that will give you goosebumps; NOT suggested for cardiac | Trailer

With the arrival of summer, it is becoming more and more frequent that people (especially those who do not go on vacation) decide to stay at home to avoid going outside and exposing themselves to high temperaturesand in this sense, many Mexicans enjoy seeing some good movie or series to pass the time.

In this sense, it is known that currently one of the platforms users’ favorite is HBO Max, which has recently established itself as a success factory and continues to prove it, because this site of series and films continues to nurture its catalog basing on subscriber requests.

What HBO Max offers

The titles offered by the platform American, owned by Warner Bros, have undoubtedly changed the way of consuming series and movies; the success has been so much that even HBO Max has managed to revive productions that went unnoticed after being released in cinema or in television.

Since its arrival on the streaming market in 2020, hbo max was consolidated as a strong competition for other platforms that already monopolized this market, this mainly because it put in its Catalogue various iconic series that are considered as classics such is the case of Friends, Sex and the City, The Office, among others.

This is one of the most disturbing films on HBO Max. Photo: Special

A film that you should not miss

Because you constantly hbo max monitors the preferences and searches of subscribers to its site, now that company has acquired the production rights disturbing to please your audience.

That’s why you we recommend the film “A Corpse to Survive”, which is directed and written by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, who within the cinema are known as the daniels. In short, this movie Independent has the performances by Paul Dano (Okja), Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Final Destination 3).

“A Corpse to Survive” follows the story of Hanka man trapped on an island, who fed up with the situation tries to commit suicide, however, when Hank is about to execute his last Willa singular corpse appears on the beach where find.

Unusually, this corpse becomes Hank’s only reason to escape the island, plus eventually Hank finds out that he can manipulate the corpse to his liking. whimusing it to your advantage for different situations that arise throughout adventure and as the days go by, Hank and Manny form a close friendship, although this could deteriorate with the passing of the decomposition of the corpse.

