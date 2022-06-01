Totally transparent: The impressive dress worn by Vanessa Hudgens at the MET Gala 2022

May 03 2022 – 12:00 p.m.



Not only memes left us the MET Gala 2022. There were also looks that dazzled on the red carpet, like the one worn by the American actress Vanessa Hudgens.

The former Disney star, known for movies like “High School Music”participated for the second time in the pompous event, after parading for the first time in the museum in 2015.

All about met gala 2022

Vanessa Hudgens look

This year, Hudgens returned to the MET Gala and did so with a bang, wearing a sheer black gown from the Italian fashion house. Moschino.

The costume included a long tail, which Vanessa could easily wave with her arms. At chest height, her dress included darker embroidery in a baroque-style design.

The jewels that Vanessa chose were silver, which decorated her hands, wrists and ears, giving light to her entire outfit.

As for her hairstyle, the 33-year-old woman made a high bun, known in Chile as “tomato”, which was decorated with long spikes full of diamonds.

Vanessa Hudgens Hairstyle

Finally, speaking of her makeup, the actress preferred not to highlight her face, choosing to illuminate her eyes with brown tones, with large black false eyelashes.

Check out more photos of Vanessa Hudgens’ look

