“Tottenham a dream, I didn’t think twice”

LONDON – “I feel very good, I am very happy to be here and grateful for this opportunity that Spurs have given me. The Premier League has always been the league par excellence, since I was 15 I thought about the Premier because that is what we saw in Sweden. , it was the best championship in the world and I think it still is. I always thought ‘when can I go there?’ and then when this opportunity came, I didn’t think twice“. These are the first words of Kulusevski as a new Tottenham player, published on the official website of the English club.
Kulusesvki: “I can have fun at Tottenham”
“I hope to bring energy to the team. I love playing football, it’s the best thing in the world, playing, attacking, defending, playing for each other. Winning games, scoring goals, assists … I want to do everything. That’s how I’ve been since I was five, playing football with my sister, with my family, with my friends. Football is all I’ve had and I think it’s fun, the important thing is that you have fun when you play because if you have fun, you will play much better. It’s an important thing that I hope to be able to bring here “he added.
“Tottenham dream come true”
“I always want to move forward, I always want to score more goals. I’m not the type that if we win 2-0 or 3-0 I’ll go back and defend the result: I want to play, have fun and score goals. I’m very happy, I came here with new energy, in a new club and a new stadium. I can’t wait to meet the fans, to get to know the whole club, the players of the team. These are exciting times, I am so happy to be here, really. It is a dream come true“he continued.
Ready for the Premier League
“I think I can do very well here. I have been to some teams in Italy, I have had many different coaches, I have learned a lot from them, I have had many players around me so I think I’m ready for the Premier League at this age and i can’t wait to play.
Kulusevski: “At Juve I learned a lot from Pirlo and Allegri”
“When I was 15 and a half years old I moved to Atalanta in Bergamo. It was very hard, I missed my family so much, but at that age if I didn’t have the friends I had it would have been more difficult. I spent a fantastic year at Parma, it was a year on loan so I had a year to show everyone what I could do and right after three or four games I felt comfortable, then I was just flying. I was just playing, thinking of nothing, enjoying playing soccer, and it’s very good when you feel good, so that’s how I want to be mentally and physically. At Juventus I learned a lot, it was only two years but intense, with two different coaches. It’s a great club with very good players, I played with one of the best players in the world like Cristiano Ronaldoso it was a very nice experience “explained Kulusevski.
“Count a winner like me”
“Now, here at Spurs, I am thrilled to work with everyone. I know Gollini, I played with him at Atalanta, but I can’t wait to work with Conte, because I know him from Inter. He’s a great coach, he’s a winner and that’s who I want to be, so I want to learn as much as possible from him. Then there are some very good players here and I want to collaborate a lot with them because that’s my style of play. I don’t play alone, I play with my teammates, so I hope we can help each other “he concluded.