“Tottenham a dream, I didn’t think twice”

LONDON – “I feel very good, I am very happy to be here and grateful for this opportunity that Spurs have given me. The Premier League has always been the league par excellence, since I was 15 I thought about the Premier because that is what we saw in Sweden. , it was the best championship in the world and I think it still is. I always thought ‘when can I go there?’ and then when this opportunity came, I didn’t think twice“. These are the first words of Kulusevski as a new Tottenham player, published on the official website of the English club.

Look at the gallery Bentancur and Kulusevski, the bianconeri’s social messages for their former teammates: “Good luck”

Kulusesvki: “I can have fun at Tottenham” “I hope to bring energy to the team. I love playing football, it’s the best thing in the world, playing, attacking, defending, playing for each other. Winning games, scoring goals, assists … I want to do everything. That’s how I’ve been since I was five, playing football with my sister, with my family, with my friends. Football is all I’ve had and I think it’s fun, the important thing is that you have fun when you play because if you have fun, you will play much better. It’s an important thing that I hope to be able to bring here “he added. “Tottenham dream come true” “I always want to move forward, I always want to score more goals. I’m not the type that if we win 2-0 or 3-0 I’ll go back and defend the result: I want to play, have fun and score goals. I’m very happy, I came here with new energy, in a new club and a new stadium. I can’t wait to meet the fans, to get to know the whole club, the players of the team. These are exciting times, I am so happy to be here, really. It is a dream come true“he continued.

Look at the gallery The report cards of the January transfer market: everyone behind Juve