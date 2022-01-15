Tottenham-Arsenal postponed but Spurs are not there: “We disqualified in the Conference League …”

Tomorrow afternoon there will be no play Tottenham-Arsenal. The Premier League has accepted the request of the Gunners, who had asked for the postponement yesterday given the many absences for Covid cases in the team. The news, however, made Antonio Conte’s team turn up their noses, who with a long press release said they were surprised by the League’s decision, recalling what happened in the Conference League just a few months ago:

“We are sorry to announce that Sunday’s North London derby against Arsenal has been postponed. This follows an application from Arsenal to the Premier League based on a series of COVID infections, existing and recent injuries and players in Africa Cup of Nations. We are extremely surprised that this application was approved. We ourselves were disqualified from the Europa Conference League after a significant number of COVID cases meant we had to reschedule a match and our request to move our match with Leicester was not approved, only to be later postponed when Leicester applied. The guide’s original intention – here – was to address the availability of players directly affected by COVID cases, resulting in the exhaustion of teams who, if taken together with the injuries, they would have prevented the club from fielding a team.It is important to have clarity and consistency za on the application of the standard “.