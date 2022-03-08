Tottenham beat Everton 5-0!

LONDON – Continue the good time of Tottenham Of With youwhich gets the second consecutive victory overwhelming Everton 5-0 of Lampard in the 28th day of the Premier League. Race never questioned at Hotspur Stadium, with the hosts maintaining total control for 90 minutes. The first goal arrives in the 14th minute with a cross from Sessegnon and the unfortunate intervention of Keane who in an attempt to anticipate Kane ends up instead of scoring in his own goal. Three minutes later there’s a fantastic one-two in between Son and the new acquisition from Juventus, Kulusevski that the South Korean needs a perfect ball to double. At 37 ‘comes the trio with Lloris’ long throw for Kane that face to face with Pickford not wrong. In the second half the new entry Reguilon scores already in the 46th minute on an assist by again Kulusevski. Conte’s team continues to press and in the 55th minute Dier’s cross arrives first, then after a few seconds Doherty retrieves the ball and serves Kane than with a right on the fly signs the 5-0 and the personal double. Everton is only waiting for the triple whistle, with Spurs continuing to dominate, even touching the sixth goal several times. With this result, Tottenham rises to seventh place, temporarily at -3 from Arsenal to fourth place. Black moment for Everton: Lampard is only one point behind relegation zone.