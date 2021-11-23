Tottenham, Conte and attention to detail: here is the incredible request

LONDON (ENGLAND) – It is now known to all how much Antonio Conte is a professional attentive to everything, to every detail that can make a difference. On the pitch, as well as outside the green rectangle, the Italian coach leaves nothing to chance. The latest request made to Tottenham, however, is truly incredible. Yes, because it is not a new reinforcement to be taken in the January market or new schemes to be proposed on the pitch, but something much more … “subtle”.

Conte and the incredible request to Tottenham

From the video posted by journalist of Sky Sports Geoff Shreeves on Twitter in fact, you can see the field workers arranging the grassy surface of the sideline by hand, tuft by tuft. And Shreeves’ comment leaves no room for interpretation: “We know that Antonio Conte is attentive to details, but this is unreal! Hand-finished side line “. The former Inter coach, after the draw against Everton, won his first victory on the bench last Sunday. Spurs beating Loco Bielsa’s Leeds 2-1 in comeback. Merit of the turf or not, the Salento technician blew up at the triple whistle celebrating the three points with the other members of the bench. An important victory that fuels Tottenham’s European ambitions. And with someone like Conte on the bench, hopes can only increase Sunday after Sunday.