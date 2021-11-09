Tottenham, Conte: “Spurs made the coup with me” | News

The new coach of the English team interviewed by the correspondent of Le Iene: “Entering the top 4 will be an income”

Tonight, Tuesday 9 November, at “Hyenas“, In prime time on Italia1, Antonio Conte, coach and former Italian footballer, jokes with Stefano Corti who joins him to make him identify with a new character of The House of Paper, ironically about the remuneration for the new hiring as coach of the Tottenham. “A real hit at the bank! ”,“ We ​​have finally found a team! ”, Begins the envoy. “Yes, we have found a team”, replies Conte.

“As a coach on his debut with Juventus, Chelsea, Inter has always won the Scudetto. And with Tottenham? ”Asks the correspondent. “Getting into the top four will already be a challenge”, replies the coach. “But let’s get to her heist at the bank, we brought her this perfect mask for the occasion. It will help you carry out the coup! ” (Corti hands Conte the Salvador Dalì mask, the same one used by the protagonists of the La Casa di Carta series, ed.).

“I think the blow was done by whoever takes me. He will certainly make a big hit ”, retorts Conte. “From today his nickname will be Lecce! He officially enters the La Casa di Carta gang! “, Jokes the Hyena and continues:” We did a little hit in the bank, 17.5 million a year plus severance pay … “, but Conte countered:” Yes, but that’s not the case, you do your job and it is right that you do it well. I do it at the top and it is right that they pay me. “

See also



Foreign football

Tottenham, Conte introduces himself: “A lot of things have to change on the pitch”

