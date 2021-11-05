Tottenham, Conte: ‘The club has decided to sacrifice itself for me, Kane has to work. Short contract? I want to stay a long time ‘| First page

Antonio Conte and Tottenham, here we go. The Italian technician ex Inter Yes is presented today in the usual press conference, live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

ABOUT THE COMPANY – “Behind a victory there is always a great job on the part of everyone, on the part of those who work in the club. The club has an important aspect, also because the last choice is always up to the club.”

ON THE NEXT RIVAL EVERTON – “I remember when I lost to Benitez last time. We expect a tough game at Goodison Park, but at the same time we want to show that we intend to improve, in the results and in the standings. You have to work hard to try to do better and improve various aspects of the team “.

ABOUT KANE – “He is an important player, for us and for the English national team. Excellent player, we have to work with him and with everyone else, to improve the team. In these few days I have noticed this, that we have to work a lot.

ON THE TEAM – “I want to improve many aspects of every single player in the squad. We have to be emotionally stronger during the matches, suffer more. Usually it is the coach who pays, but everything needs to be improved: the club has decided to change. to do it”.

ON THE CONTRACT – “It’s not a problem, 18 months is a duration agreed with the club, which made sacrifices for me. I think it is the ideal time to work well and succeed in our intentions, also thanks to the fantastic training center. We know and know that we must be patient. I am the first to have to be patient, especially at the beginning of the season there is time to introduce your methods and your staff, while once the season has begun it is more complicated. I hope to have the right conditions “.