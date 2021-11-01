Tottenham, Espirito Santo sacked. Paratici awaits Conte

LONDON (United Kingdom) – Tottenham has formalized the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo . For the Portuguese coach the knockout of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pogba against Manchester United is fatal. For its replacement Fabio Paratici would have thought of another former Juve: Antonio Conte , fresh from the Scudetto with Inter and about to return to London after his experience at Chelsea.

Espirito Santo exonerated: the Tottenham press release

“The Club announces that Nuno Espírito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their posts. The general director Fabio Paratici, said: ‘I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to win and I’m sorry we had to make this decision. Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We would like to thank him and his technical staff and wish them all the best for the future. ‘ A further coaching update will follow in due course“, reads the statement issued by Tottenham.