Tottenham fans against Paratici: they accuse him of working to fix Juve’s balance sheet

The former Juventus manager deals with the signings of Kulusevski and Bentancur, but the Spurs fans are furious: “Paratici repays Vlahovic at Juventus”

Db Turin 02/11/2019 – Serie A football championship / Turin-Juventus / photo Daniele Buffa / Image Sport in the photo: Fabio Paratici

Tottenham, according to various Italian and British sources, is trying to close two negotiations with Juventus to make two Paratici balls available to Conte Bentancur and Kulusevski. The Spurs fans, who have started a real campaign against the former Juventus sports director on social media, do not agree: the hashtag is #ParaticiOutthe accusation is working at Tottenham trying to fix the Juventus budget.

Just watch us buy Kulusevski and bentancur for 70m combined. And there you go, Paratici laundering money to Juventus for the Vlahovic deal. #ParaticiOut pic.twitter.com/XiQBWMIF5e – KaneIsGOAT (@THFC__FRS) January 29, 2022

Paratici is juventus double agent he’s here to make us pay 70mil for kulusevski and bentancur who are juventus bench warmers 😭😭#ParaticiOut pic.twitter.com/bVrfxPQS56 – ali 🇸🇳 (@ Alli20i) January 29, 2022

A small social insurrection that has garnered various acclaim. What is not convincing is also the price of the operation that would involve Bentancur and Kulusevski, which overall would cost Tottenham about 70 million. Basically, how much Juventus paid Vlahovic.

Hey @SpursOfficial signing some Juventus squad players isn’t going to change the mood! They are 5th in Serie A for a reason. #ParaticiOut #LevyOut #EnicOut – ParkLaneTottenham (@ParkLaneTot) January 29, 2022