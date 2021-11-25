Tottenham knockout 2-1 with Mura, Conte: “Poor performance, time and patience are needed”

The statements of the Tottenham and former Inter coach Antonio Conte after the defeat in the Conference League against Ns Mura

After the defeat in Conference League in the home of Ns Mura, the former Inter coach and now coach of Tottenham Antonio With you has made some statements to the microphones of Sky Sport:

“After this result, my mood is not good. Tonight is a bad defeat, we complicated our life and the game by finding ourselves in 10 men for 60-70 minutes. For sure this is a bad defeat for The performance was poor. There is a lot to work on. After tonight I think the same thing: we have to work and have patience. Right now we are in trouble. We just have to work to be good and improve the current situation. it remains a bad defeat “.

How do you judge the performance?

“It was poor from all points of view. Not only on a technical-tactical level, but also mentally. I want and I have to be honest: it will take time to improve the team and bring Tottenham to be competitive. Right now we must stick together and be honest. work”.

The expulsion of Sessegnon?

“A double yellow card after yes and no half an hour … He needs to improve because it had already happened with Vitesse. We have to work on these details. There are many young players and we know they must be expected: there may be mistakes along the way.

Is this the worst defeat in your career?

“This does not matter, I accepted this job with Tottenham, I knew it was a great challenge for me and my career, this does not count my pride, Tottenham must be my goal, the staff. To improve it, bring it back. at a good level, but I know it will take time. Our fans need to be patient too. “

“I want to thank them for coming here to watch the game, they supported us from start to finish. After the game I don’t like talking to the team, when we analyze the game we will talk about what happened.”

November 25, 2021 (change November 25, 2021 | 21:48)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link