Tottenham knockout: out of the Conference League

ROME – Now it’s official, Conte’s Tottenham are out of the Conference League . Uefa confirmed this with a statement, assigning the Spurs a 3-0 defeat against Rennes, due to the inability to play the match. The match was postponed due to several Covid cases recorded among Tottenham players and the recovery date was initially set for December 9th. In the end, however, it became impossible to recover the match.

Tottenham eliminated from the Conference League

This is the press release that put an end to the matter:

“Following several positive COVID-19 cases identified by Tottenham Hotspur FC players and staff, the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League (“UECL”) group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC – scheduled for December 9, 2021 in London, UK – proved impossible to play.

The matter has been referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Discipline Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the UEFA Europa Conference League Regulations (2021/22 Season). On the basis of Article 30 (4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations and given the urgent circumstances of the matter, the ad hoc chairman of the Supervisory, Ethics and Discipline Body referred the case to the Appeals Body.

The President of the UEFA Appeals Body took the following decision:

– To declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC, originally scheduled for 9 December 2021, as it was canceled by Tottenham Hotspur FC, who are therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3 in accordance with Annex J.3.1 of the UEFA Europa Conference League Regulations (Season 2021/22)“.