Tottenham: Lenglet compares Harry Kane to Lionel Messi

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

On loan this season from Barça to Tottenham, Clément Lenglet is one of the lucky ones who was able to play alongside Lionel Messi and Harry Kane.

The French defender has explained that he believes Kane will always be a special player at Tottenham even if he leaves the club, in the same way Messi remains synonymous with Barcelona despite moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

“When you stay in one place for a long time and achieve so many good things with the club, it means that you become part of this club. Your face is linked to the club. For me, Messi is still a Barca player,” Lenglet told the Daily Mail.

“For Harry it’s the same. It’s hard to think of Harry in another country or playing for another team. Tottenham is a great club, Harry is a great player and Harry is a big part of Tottenham.

“We talk a lot about the player and that’s important because we are players, but I give the same importance to who he is as a person. He is an extraordinary example for all his team-mates.”

On Messi, he added: “You play with the greatest player in the world in my opinion. He helps you improve every day. I played with him (for Barcelona) and against him for Sevilla – that’s better off with him!”

After spending four seasons at Barcelona, ​​Lenglet joined Spurs on loan this summer and has featured in seven games so far for Antonio Conte’s side. There is no purchase option included in the deal but the Frenchman refused to rule out the idea of ​​a permanent transfer.

Spurs host Newcastle this Sunday in the Premier League.

