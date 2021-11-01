Tottenham, Nuno Espirito Santo sacked: Conte flies to London | News

The Portuguese fired, the Spurs anticipate United: tomorrow the former Inter will direct the first training session

Tottenham 0-3 Manchester United gave a sensational acceleration in the coaching market. On the one hand Solskjaer gained time and strengthened his position pending the challenges with Atalanta and City, on the other hand he led to the exoneration of Nuno Espirito Santo, who pays the three defeats in the last four games and the eighth place in the Premier League. The Spurs have chosen to replace him Antonio Conte, with which contacts have already started and which will reach London by private plane in the next few hours.

Fabio Paratici has already been pressing for some time on the coach with whom he has worked and won a lot at Juve, in the last hours there has been a new contact after the one he already had last summer, but this time the former Inter coach is ready to accept the offer. Conte wants to return to work in the field after a period of inactivity, but to say he asked for the guarantee of an important technical and economic project: we are talking about a one and a half year contract worth 15 million euros per season and more. the guarantee of an important winter transfer window with the signatures of 3 or 4 players to reinforce the squad.

“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to be successful and I’m sorry we had to make this decision. Nuno – commented the Tottenham CEO. Fabio Paratici – is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We would like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them all the best for the future. “Tottenham-United has given a sensational acceleration to the coaching market, the countdown to see Conte on the bench has begun: on Tuesday the Salento coach should already direct the first. training as a new manager of the Spurs.

See also



Foreign football

United: Solskjaer confirms in time. Conte has to wait

