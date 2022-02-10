Tottenham, sensational home defeat. The fans: “Two packs from Juventus”

The Tottenham from Antonio Conte still loses. The team of the Salento coach, after losing at Chelsea, remedies the second knockout in a row in the league. Defeat that pushes fourth place even further away. In fact, Southampton went to Spurs despite the hosts having gone ahead twice with goals from Bednarek (own goal) and Son. In the end, Elyounoussi and Adams overturn everything. A setback that infuriated the former Inter and Juventus coach.

Antonio Conte, during the home match against Southampton, brings both into the field Bentancur be Kulusevski. The score was 1-1. Bentancur enters the 60th. Ten minutes later, the Spurs go ahead with Son, the Swedish former Juventus also takes over and Southampton overturns the match in two minutes.

Merciless comments from Tottenham fans. “Juventus gave us two packages”; “It was really necessary to shop from Juventus”; “What is happening to our team?”; “Bentancur and Kulusevski are half players”these are just some messages that can be read on the web.