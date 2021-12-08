Tottenham, the Covid outbreak widens. Conte: “We are scared, it’s not fair to play”

The Covid-19 outbreak flares up Tottenham’s Antonio Conte. On the eve of the Conference League match against Rennes, the Italian coach confirmed the presence of eight players and five staff members positive for the virus. And it cannot be ruled out that other cases will arrive over the hours. Despite this, the Spurs – at least for now – will have to play their match against the French, with strict Uefa rules regarding the minimum number of players available. It is unclear whether the club will ask for a postponement of the Premier League match in Brighton on Sunday.

“The situation is serious”

“Eight players and five positive staff members,” confirmed Conte. “Every day we have people with Covid, people who were not positive yesterday. This is not a good situation.” “Talking about football today is impossible – added the Italian coach -. The last situation has very upset me. The situation is serious, there is a big contagion and the people have a family that is now at risk. for the match against Rennes, but it’s very difficult. Once again at the end of the session a player was tested positive, another of the staff positive and tomorrow, who? I? I don’t know. Now, for sure, we are a bit ‘frightened because tomorrow we don’t know what will happen “.

“Vaccines? Everyone makes his own decision”

Conte appeared very worried and admitted that the situation is “so strange and incredible”, adding that “this certainly pains me because I’m here to talk about football, my players and the atmosphere I want to see tomorrow. people who have Covid “. The manager was unable to confirm if it was the Omicron variant at the center of the outbreak, but he confirmed he had been vaccinated. Referring to the adoption of vaccination within his team, the Spurs manager concluded: “I think everyone makes their own decision and it’s a question for the medical department about people who are vaccinated or not.”