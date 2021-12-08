Tottenham, thirteen positive at Covid between players and staff. Conte: “Why play? We are scared” | News

The Spurs coach raises the alarm on the eve of the Conference League match against Rennes

Tottenham more and more Covid outbreak, with the number of positives rising to 13 and destined to increase further. As announced by the technician Antonio Conte, eight players are infected, plus five members of the technical staff. “Every day we have an extra positive, we are all a little scared – said Conte on the eve of the last match of the group stage of Conference League against Rennes – The players have their families, why do we have to risk it? Today two more positives. And who will be tomorrow? The? We cannot know. Better me than the players, that’s for sure, but that’s not fair. “

Conte points his finger on Uefa and on the decision to have the match played regularly with the French despite the numerous defections. The Tottenham has the obligation to win to get through the round. “Talking about football today is impossible – he said again With you – The situation is serious, there is a big infection. We are preparing for the match against Rennes, but it is very difficult. “It is not yet sure if Tottenham will be on the pitch on Sunday in Brighton, since the health protocol foreseen by the Premier League differs from that followed by Uefa.