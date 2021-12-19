Tottenham, too many absent for Covid: Conte is forced to use … the mannequins

Extremely complicated moment in the Premier League with the increase in Covid cases in teams. In particular, some clubs have been affected by the infections and the Tottenham from Antonio Conte is among them. The former Inter Italian coach admitted, as reported by the Daily Mail, who had to come up with a ruse to be able to coach the only 12 players left available between now and tomorrow’s match against Liverpool.

MANNEQUINS – “I do not deny that it is a really difficult situation for us. To stand still for three days and go back to training with only 12 players,” he said With you. “Usually we are at least 20. And when we try the formations we need to be that number. It is not easy to do without and so I had to use mannequins. Obviously it is not the same. “And then there is the problem of who, on the other hand, will be able to return after having had Covid:” You have to be very careful with those who are returning. At least in the beginning you know they won’t be at the top. You can’t give them the same amount of work as others. Otherwise, you have to be careful, to have everything immediately you risk making things worse “.