Totti ambassador of Digitalbits: “This does not mean that he will return to Rome. But in the future …”

The former Giallorossi number 10 was presented as the global ambassador of Digitalbits, sponsor of the Giallorossi club: “For sure I will have more opportunities to speak with Friedkin”

On the one hand Digitalbits and on the other Francesco Totti. In the middle, Rome, of which Totti is the symbol and Digitalbits the main sponsor. It is clear that the association is immediate, especially after Totti returned to the stadium last Sunday to see his Rome as a global ambassador of Digitalbits.

no connection – “But my presence here today is not connected to Rome – says Totti in the splendid scenery of the Lanterna di Fuksas – In this context there are two important things and one less, but only for the event itself. The fact that I am a Digitalbits ambassador does not mean that I will return to Rome. Even if I don’t know what the future holds, for sure from now on I will have more opportunities to talk to the club. Then maybe in the future everything can happen, this is true. Friedkin? Saturday I just greeted him, as it should be ”.

No samples – Then Francesco focused on the team moment and his return to the stadium. “Returning to the Olimpico after two years had a particular effect on me. Roma was my home for thirty years, I lived more there than in mine. I have relived the sensations of many years, of many times, that you feel only you, inside you. I thank the fans for their welcome and I hope to return as soon as possible “. Yes, and also hoping that Roma will soon return to making appreciable results. “Roma is always a great emotion. Speaking as a fan, I say that we are not going through a great moment, but if you are not from Roma you are not suffering, they say so. We are used to fluctuating years, but I am sure that both the company and Mourinho want to make us dream again. Rome as a city and as fans deserve more important stages. But let’s give it time, even if it is limited, to bring Roma back to making a good impression on an international level too “. So what is missing in this Rome? “To win you need players, an important coach and a club that helps and makes you feel at home. But the primary thing is the players, that’s the base. I don’t want to despise the current squad, where however there are no champions but players who can do well in a team context ”.

the other football – With the Rome chapter closed, Totti opened that of football in general. Moving on from capital gains (“Let’s see how the issue will be resolved, we will try to find a solution, both the current system and the companies that will come in the future. Let’s wait, there will be a way to get out of it”) to Roberto Mancini’s national team: “Until 2-3 months ago we celebrated the European Championship, we have to thank the coach and the guys who made us return to the top of Europe. Of course, now there are these damned play-offs where it doesn’t always tell us well. But seeing a World Cup without Italy would be a disaster for everyone, we hope instead that this team qualifies for Qatar and also takes us to the top of the world ”.

the report – Francesco Totti and Digitalbits have been linked for three years, in which Francesco will dive into the world of cryptocurrencies. “It is a new adventure, different from the others, I never expected to be able to enter a digital world, even if today I think it is the primary aspect of our lives, also seeing how our children travel at 2-3 speeds more quick of us. This is the right time, I hope to make a great journey ”. And alongside Totti was Al Burgio, founder of Digitalbits. “You will see other opportunities, also working with the Italian national team would be an honor for us. My family and I will move to Rome, our global expansion will be very important. We have a European headquarters in Rome, which will be our heart. Ours is a blockchain, a digitized technology. And separating Roma from Totti is impossible, in this perspective we will find opportunities for future collaboration “.

December 6, 2021 (change December 6, 2021 | 12:02)

