Totti, double surprise: Francesco ready to return to Rome? – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Francesco Totti’s great return to the Olimpico could be just an appetizer. The historic Giallorossi captain is in the stands, guest of the Digitalbits (official sponsor of Rome linked to bitcoins) but right next to the Friedkins and therefore not in the sponsor stands to watch the match against Inter two years after the last time. A return applauded and acclaimed by the many fans present for whom there could be a sensational surprise in the next few hours. Totti, in fact, would be close to returning with a probably representative role in the main sponsor yet to be defined according to more than one voice currently denied by the company. The announcement is expected to be made on Monday morning at the Fuksas Lantern during an event of Digitalbits itself. Francesco will have dinner tonight with the Friedkin with whom there is a great feeling, not before he finishes enjoying his Rome. The one that has been waiting for him for some time with open arms. The one coached by that Mourinho who has held great esteem for him for some time. Another clue is the banner that appeared in the South which also heralds another possible future return: “Totti and De Rossi symbols of the Romanist people. Welcome home”.