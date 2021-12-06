Totti: “I’m not ruling out the return to Rome. The Rose? There are no champions ”- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The former Giallorossi captain is the new Global Brand Ambassador of a sponsor of Roma

Francis Totti it was presented as new Global Brand Ambassador of a sponsor of the Rome. The former Giallorossi captain defined this new position as exciting, but during the presentation there were questions regarding the period of Roma: “When it comes to Rome there is always a great emotion. We are used to these fluctuating years but I am sure that the club and the coach want to make us fans smile again. Returning to the stadium on Saturday was special, I felt at home, thank you the fans for the affection – said Totti – to go back to seeing Rome also in the international arena and to make our own good figures “. A speech that then went to fall on the Roma squad: “What’s missing? To win they need the players, an important coach, a company that helps and makes you feel at home. The primary thing is players serve – explained the former number ten – it’s a necessity, I don’t want to despise the team we have now, it’s a squad with important players, there are no champions but players who can do well in a team context, champions alone can’t win. “

And on a can reintegration in corporate orbit said: “If we were to talk about the future, I don’t know what it will have in store for me, through this new sponsor I am linked to, maybe I will have more opportunities to talk to Roma, but they are completely different things. As far as Roma is concerned, anything could happen. If I talked to Friedkin? Yes, I said goodbye to him on Saturday at the stadium before the game. “

A Totti which speaks of the future, which describes itself as different, with the desire to do new things but always with the respect that distinguishes it. But as far as the Rome discourse is concerned, also the founder of the brand At Burgio he explained that the partnership between Totti and the community is completely separated from the sponsorship commitment with the Giallorossi club. The community described the number ten of Roma as a world-famous icon, who has a deep respect for what concerns the brand and consumers. The brand is convinced of the talents of the former Roman captain, and of the help he can give in promoting the brand a global level. Trust, reliability and a sense of belonging are the values ​​that the company wants to bring around the world, all inherent in a professional like Francesco, which have been and will be worth as a guide.

December 6, 2021 (change December 6, 2021 | 12:27)

