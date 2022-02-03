Totti is the new testimonial of the Volkswagen ID range

FOR TWO YEARS – Since he stopped playing football, Francesco Totti (pictured above) became a commercial star. The latest company in order of time to focus on the popular image of the former footballer is Volkswagen Italy who chose him as a testimonial for the new advertising campaigns of range ID. The agreement signed between the German company and the former captain of Roma has a duration of two years and was created with the aim of making users understand what the advantages deriving from the use of aelectric car in their daily life. Still too often there are those who are skeptical about this kind of car and that is why we think so to dispel some clichés that are still too widespread.

NEW FACE OF VOLKSWAGEN – The Volkswagen is investing heavily in electric cars and aims, over the years, to expand its range, in order to meet the expectations of an ever-growing clientele. A face like that of Francesco Totti, loved not only by football fans, it can therefore be congenial to the German brand. Totti had already lent his image of him for Volkswagen commercials in 2013 when he was still a footballer, along with some teammates.

THE NEW COMMUNICATION CAMPAIGN – The campaign that will see Totti as the protagonist is based on a play on words in such a way as to make the concept even more immediate. The title chosen is in fact “The electric for Totti, the electric for everyone“: The communication skills and irony that has always distinguished the former football player will therefore be the cornerstone of this synergy. The first to exploit the advantages of the Volkswagen electric will be the new testimonial, who will have one at his disposal ID.3 it’s a ID.4 GTX for the duration of the agreement.