Totti like Maldini? Roma thinks about it: the clues

ROME RETURN TOTTI – Under his eyes there Rome brought home a crucial victory against Atalanta. Francesco Totti was in the stands, together with Daniele De Rossi. Both cheered at every shot on the big screen. The former Giallorossi captain has returned to walk the steps of the Olimpico now with some frequency.

Just a suggestion?

Precisely this assiduous presence makes many fans dream, who cherish hopes of a future together. It’s possible? Leggo reports that the winning example of Maldini at Milan he would be convincing the Friedkin, which caress the idea. And from the company there is a constant display of affection on social networks. The same Totti he would be considering the option, because it is likely that the desire to breathe the air of Trigoria again is strong. The change at the top, the new corporate face, the Giallorossi appreciation posts, the role of ambassador of Francesco’s main sponsor from Rome and the aforementioned participation in the competitions. All clues that fuel rumors of his return next season. It must be said, then, that Mourinho (who esteems the Roman champion very much) often had such a personality at his side, think of Redondo at Real Madrid or Oriali at Inter. Mou and Totti together, suggestion or concrete possibility? There is only to wait to find out.