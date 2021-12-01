Sports

Totti: “Never contacted by Barça, maybe in another world … Real would have done anything”

Francesco Totti gave a long and interesting interview to the Catalan newspaper ‘Sport’ and talked about various topics, including Barcelona. “No – he said – honestly in the course of my career with Barcelona I have never talked about a transfer to Catalonia. Real Madrid, on the contrary, would have done anything. It was nice to play there. In another world, let’s see if Barcelona will come out. ”

Staying at Roma, however, you have never won the Champions League, have you ever thought about it?
“For me, staying in Rome was the best choice. It is true that at some point in my career I was very close to signing for Real but mine was a choice of heart. It is normal that when you play in certain teams like Roma, unlike Real Madrid, you have less chance of winning a Champions League, but for me Roma was my Champions “.

What do you think of the current situation of Barcelona?
“The situation is a bit special, even from the outside we saw Barcelona win every game with a difference of 3 or 4 goals. Now there have been changes, there has been a real revolution, it won’t be easy but I’m sure this club will return to very high levels “.

Xavi?
“If he trains as he played, I don’t think there will be problems … In this team there are very important young players, who will have a rosy future.”

