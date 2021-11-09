Totti replies to Cassano: “I forgot? He’s right, then Antonio is a friend “- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Francis Totti he replies to Antonio Cassano . The former Roma captain, intercepted by Hyenas, commented the declarations of the Barese (“In twenty years they will not remember it anymore”). These are the words of Totti : “It’s right, I’ve been forgetting for a while”. The correspondent then insisted: “You they defended both Zeman and Mourinho “. The answer of the historic number 10 is ready: “There was no need”. In conclusion, another joke about Cassano: “Greetings to your friend Cassano, the former friend Cassano?”, the envoy urges him. “Nooo! Antonio is a friend, what an ex! “.

About two weeks ago Antonio Cassano had talked about the relationship between Totti And Spalletti, criticizing the Roma fans who booed the coach: “It’s a shame.” And right on Totti, Cassano had his say: “He is not as eternal as Messi or Maradona, in 20 years he will be forgotten. Once there was Conti, then Totti, maybe there will be Pellegrini. De Rossi was also future captain, but Daniele almost went into oblivion, even if for me he is eternal. In 20 years I have never seen someone so attached to Roma, I saw him cry after a lost derby. Did Totti care about Rome? De Rossi 100 times more. Totti is a Romanist, De Rossi more, if you cut his blood he comes out as a Romanist ”. Words that made noise, unleashing the anger of the Roma fans.