Totti replies to Cassano: “I forgot in 20 years? It’s been a while since I’ve been forgotten” | News

The former Roma captain replies with a smile to the Bari: “Antonio is a friend, what an ex !!!”

“Francesco, Cassano said that you are not eternal like Messi and Maradona and in twenty years you will be forgotten what you think about this what Cassano said?”. Filippo Roma, envoy of ‘Le Iene’, reaches Francesco Totti to get an answer from the former Roma captain to the words of Antonio Cassano, who from the screens of Bobo TV (Bobo Vieri’s channel, broadcast on the Twitch social network, ed) has sparked a strong controversy by pronouncing the sentence : “He is not as eternal as Messi or Maradona, in 20 years he will be forgotten”.

The reaction of the fans of the Giallorossi team who took the side of their flag was immediate and also his former coach Zdenek Zeman who speaking on the radio in his defense, declared: “He always remains a symbol of Rome”.

Today, on the Eur courts where the A1 eight-a-side football series plays, Totti replies to Le Iene on the affair: “It’s right, I’ve been forgetting for a while”, says Totti. “Both Zeman and Mourinho have defended you” Filippo Roma tells him, but the former captain replies: “There was no need. “Greetings to your friend Cassano, the former friend Cassano?”, Urges the correspondent. “Nooo! Antonio is a friend, what an ex !!! ” retorts the best Roma scorer of all time.

The interview with Totti continues: “What do you think of Mourinho?”, “Who wins the Champions League?”, “How does Roma arrive this year?”, “Who wins the Scudetto?”. The answers will be aired tonight, Tuesday 9 November, at “Le Iene”, in prime time on Italia1.