Totti, what would have happened if he had gone to Real Madrid

The season begins with a joint press conference by Totti and Spalletti who announce that they will retire together at the end of the championship, adding, however, that first they will be respectively the coach and forward of the national team for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. After many years, Totti makes peace with the Azzurri and Spalletti affirms that Italy is full of great players – like Balotelli, Bayern Munich’s striker, and Giuseppe Rossi, Guardiola’s favorite half-point at City – and he can get to the bottom. The science fiction miniseries is released The Lupetto will get up who imagines the world in which Totti remains his entire career in Rome, with the over-the-top direction of Paolo Sorrentino, Toni Servillo in the role of Luciano Spalletti, Pierfrancesco Favino in those of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Gosling in those of Totti. Here is a very brief summary: Totti renounces going to Real Madrid and stays in Rome. Due to the non-collection deriving from its sale, the company risks bankruptcy and wanders to the last places of the championship. Totti is the undisputed king of the capital but he feels responsible for the downsizing and begins to suffer from an unprecedented form of depression that leads him to meditate and give up all material goods, becoming an ascetic-footballer. The company, on the verge of bankruptcy, is taken over at the last moment by the powerful Hungarian entrepreneur George Soros who decides to quickly bring the club to a new winning status and to do so he enrolls it in Ligue 1, exchanging with Montpellier who from that moment he will play in Serie A. At the same time the sovereign fund of Qatar buys Paris Saint Germain. The two new powers of world football alternate at the top of the championship but never manage to win the Champions League. Totti is an acclaimed superstar everywhere and his monastic lifestyle is imitated by many fans and by many young footballers around him. Among these is the phenomenon Cristiano Ronaldo who decides to found a religion in which you live on few possessions, you donate all your salary or you burn it, you dress only with a shirt and suit of your club, you cultivate food needs in a part of the playing field and after training they go around helping others. Totti, now transfigured by his new life, has gone blind and plays only before listening to the rustle of the ball between his shoes. However, his conditions worsen and all his followers invite Soros to bring the team back to Rome and let him rest in his humble hut in Sabaudia. Totti refuses the Golden Ball and then retires becoming a holy man. The series is a flop and is heavily criticized by most audiences who wanted more of a Marvel-like thing. At the end of the season Totti retires. The captain’s armband passes to the last Roman left in the team: the thirty-seven year old Alberto Aquilani.