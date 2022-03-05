Touch ID, sliding screen and flat camera module

This concept of the iPhone 14 shows us a camera module that does not protrude, the return of Touch ID and a sliding screen.

It’s not long before Apple announces its new flagship device. Although the company has already decided on the design of the iPhone 14, concepts of what could have been the brand’s high-end mobile are still circulating on the Internet. In this sense, today we share with you the design that the ConceptsiPhone channel.

The iPhone 14 concept we’ll never see

The ConceptsiPhone YouTube channel has shown a concept of the new iPhone 14 simply amazing. This video shows what would be the complete design of the company’s flagship mobile, which stands out for certain interesting details.

To begin with, and as you can see in the videothis concept shows a camera module with three lenses (same as iPhone 12 and iPhone 13) but with one important caveat: it no longer protrudes from the devicebut is perfectly integrated into the back of the mobile.

Another important detail of the concept is that the notch would be removed completely. The YouTube video shows the front of the mobile, where a very small selfie camera, of the ‘drop’ type, would be chosen, which would allow Face ID to continue working without problems.

The YouTube channel was inspired by the full body of the iPhone 8, returning to round edges and a slimmer body. This contrasts with the first images of the iPhone 14, where it would inherit the full body of the iPhone 13, with more square edges. This concept only showed what the design would look like in gold, a tone that the entire body shares and that is supposed to be also made of aluminum.

The two great features of the iPhone 14 concept

This YouTube channel has shown us what would be the 2 great characteristics of his iPhone 14 concept. The first is the return of Touch ID, with the difference that it would be behind the screen and not the Home button, as in previous generations.

Another feature shown is a sliding panel. The iPhone 14 screen it could be moved to the right side (or up, in case of having the mobile horizontally) to show a virtual keyboard.

East iPhone 14 concept It would add a technology called “Air Charge”, which would allow the mobile to be charged in a truly wireless way. The charger would be connected to electricity, but the mobile would be charged simply by being close, which would be the new generation of wireless charging.

Related topics: iPhone

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!