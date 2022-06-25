Touching! Jennifer Aniston celebrated her father for receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award

UNITED STATES-. On Friday night, June 24, the 49th annual delivery of the Daytime Emmy AwardsY Jennifer Aniston he virtually honored his father, John Aniston. The 88-year-old actor received the award Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony for playing Victor Kiriakis for 37 years in Days of Our Livesand her daughter shared some moving words.

in the clip, Aniston he praised his father’s illustrious career. “This is really a special moment for me. It is an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the world of daytime television, but also to recognize the lifetime achievements of a great and respected actor, who is also my father,” the Friends star emotionally expressed. .

“John Aniston has been working on television constantly for more than half a century,” he continued. Aniston, before listing his father’s long list of credits. The star also said that John Aniston he worked on all those projects “while simultaneously appearing in every telenovela imaginable. You name it, I’m sure she’s been into it.”

Jennifer Aniston and her father admire each other

“For more than 30 years, his dedication to that show has earned him the respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement,” he concluded. Aniston in his honor. Though John Aniston unable to be there in person, he received a big round of applause from the crowd.

The admiration between father and daughter is mutual, since even before they Jennifer Aniston He became a star thanks to his performance in friends, John Aniston he praised his daughter’s talent. “There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can’t learn. The comic instinct he has to be infallible. That is his greatest asset, ”said the actor in 1990.