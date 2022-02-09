Tough evening at Pala Sgr The Angels challenge the leaders Medicine – Sport

With the two points taken from the overtime against Global, a victory that represents an injection of confidence, Dulca Angels returns to perform this evening on the friendly tables of Pala Sgr for the match with Virtus Medicina, recovery of the last round of the C Silver basketball championship (it starts at 9 pm, Mattia Forconi and Silvia Zanetti referees). Coach Bernardi will always focus on babies, starting with the talented Mulazzani, 18 years yet to be completed, but the Emilians are a top-tier team, a formation that looks at all the opponents from top to bottom (8-1 the record of Virtus , which only stumbled upon Castel Guelfo). In addition to the chronic absences, the Clementines will still not have Piazza, the graft in progress that has not yet been able to play due to physical problems. At the start, Dulca should propose Mazzotti as director, Mulazzani and Chiari (photo) on the perimeter, Ramilli from number 4 and James in the center position. Medicine can put on the plate the experience of the evergreen Casadei, born in ’81, just as the ‘little ones’ Poluzzi and Tugnoli can hurt. On Saturday, then, San Lazzaro will appear at Pala Sgr.







