tough release from the Emilian club

“Bologna FC 1909, having acknowledged the incomprehensible decision of Lega Serie A to postpone the Cagliari-Bologna match to Tuesday 11 January, intends to express its total and firm aversion to an unmotivated, penalizing and vexatious choice.

All members of the team group have been in home isolation since Wednesday and will remain there until tonight due to a provision by the Bologna AUSL, whose legitimacy has also been confirmed by the Emilia Romagna Regional Administrative Court. The players who do not test positive at Covid-19 will therefore have to leave for Cagliari tomorrow and play a championship match on Tuesday without having in fact been able to train for a week, with all the consequent risks also for the safety of the players. athletes.

We are shocked by a measure taken without real need for urgency (neither Bologna nor Cagliari play the European cups and therefore there is no shortage of dates available on the calendar), which shows contempt for the most elementary principles of competitive fairness and protection of physical integrity of the players “.