tough release from the Emilian club

As if the pandemic crisis of its own were not enough, even the various parties involved do not mention to calm the waters: between decisions of the ASL, appeals of the Serie A League and companies not exactly cooperating, in the last few days everyone has been hearing and reading about it. the types.
To raise their voices on this occasion is Bologna: the rossoblù club lashes out against Lega Serie A for the decision to postpone the match with Cagliari from Sunday 9 January to Tuesday 11 of the same month.
“Bologna FC 1909, having acknowledged the incomprehensible decision of Lega Serie A to postpone the Cagliari-Bologna match to Tuesday 11 January, intends to express its total and firm aversion to an unmotivated, penalizing and vexatious choice.
All members of the team group have been in home isolation since Wednesday and will remain there until tonight due to a provision by the Bologna AUSL, whose legitimacy has also been confirmed by the Emilia Romagna Regional Administrative Court. The players who do not test positive at Covid-19 will therefore have to leave for Cagliari tomorrow and play a championship match on Tuesday without having in fact been able to train for a week, with all the consequent risks also for the safety of the players. athletes.
We are shocked by a measure taken without real need for urgency (neither Bologna nor Cagliari play the European cups and therefore there is no shortage of dates available on the calendar), which shows contempt for the most elementary principles of competitive fairness and protection of physical integrity of the players “.