Toulouse: The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Coldplay… Come and discover their work under candlelight

Many concerts will take place in the Chapelle des Carmélites in Toulouse. (©Candlelight Concerts by Fever)

It is now a well-known appointment at Toulouse. For several years, the evenings candle light offer intimate concerts around different themes at the simple candlelight. In the coming months, important artists of the moment will be honored in sumptuous places of the pink city. Here is the program.

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, BTS…

This summer, Candlelight parties will be largely centered around music from trending artists like The Weeknd, justin bieber or the phenomenon BTS. Several concerts will be organized in the Chapelle des Carmélites or in the magnificent setting of the Cour d’honneur of the Higher Institute of Arts and Design in Toulouse. They will begin at sunset… Magical moments in perspective.

• Taylor Swifttribute to the candle on May 5. Concert performed by a string quartet (Les Solistes de l’Orchestre Romantique de Paris) at the Chapelle des Carmélites. Two times available: 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

• Coldplayhomage to the candle May 28 and May 29. Concert performed by a solo pianist (Sydney Poma Amsellem) at the Chapelle des Carmélites. Two times available: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

• The hip hop classics (Tupac, Notorious Big, Dr Dre, Eminem, The fugees…) by candlelight, the June 16. Concert performed by a solo pianist (Luigi Ranieri Gargano) at the Chapelle des Carmélites. Two times available: 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

• The Weekndtribute to the candle on June 17. Concert performed by a solo pianist (Luigi Ranieri Gargano) at the Chapelle des Carmélites. Two times available: 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

• justin biebertribute to the candle on July 20. Concert performed by a string quartet at the Chapelle des Carmélites. Two times available: 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

• BTStribute to the candle on July 29. Concert performed by a string quartet, at sunset, in the courtyard of the isdaT. Time: 8:30 p.m.

• michael jackson, tribute to the candle on July 29. Concert performed by a string quartet (Yako Quartet), at nightfall, in the courtyard of the isdaT. Time: 10:00 p.m.

Prices: from 15 to 40 euros depending on the concert.

Complete information, complete program and reservations on the Fever website.

