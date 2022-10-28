Tour de France, Rihanna, bison… The five positive news of the day

News related information is not always rosy and can affect morale. With this 100% positive format, which appears every day, we try to make you smile by keeping you informed.

A helping hand for parents

The ceiling of the tax credit enjoyed by families having recourse to a crèche or a childminder has been raised by 600 euros for each child under 6 years of age. For example, parents who spend 3500 euros per year for their child will now be entitled to a tax credit of 1750 euros against 1150 euros so far.

The Tour de France unveils its route

The route of the Tour de France 2023 was unveiled this Thursday in Paris by the race director, Christian Prudhomme. On the men’s side, the Grande Boucle will leave from Bilbao, Spain, on July 1, and will arrive on July 23 on the Champs Élysées in Paris. On the program: lots of mountains and a big comeback in Puy-de-Dôme.

The women’s Tour de France will start on July 23 from Clermont-Ferrand. He will notably pass through the Pyrenees and will arrive in Pau on July 30.

Quadriplegic patients regain the use of their hands

For the first time in the world, two quadriplegic patients were able to regain the use of their hands thanks to a neuroprosthesis. The latter, equipped with small electrodes, is implanted in their arms and connected to an external stimulator, connected to other muscles, allowing these people to regain a certain freedom of movement.

Rihanna is making a comeback

Rihanna formalized, Wednesday, the release of a new title while the latter had not unveiled new songs for several years. The title “Lift me up”, taken from the soundtrack of the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, will be released this Friday. As for the film, see you in theaters on November 9.

An unprecedented birth in the United Kingdom

On September 9 in Kent, in the south-east of the United Kingdom, a wild bison was born. A first for millennia. Last July, three bison females were released into the forest, as part of a species reintroduction project. The rangers were unaware that one of them was waiting for a happy event. The presence of these wild bison in the UK is intended to assess the role of the species in the ecosystem.