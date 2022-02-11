TOUR DE LA PROVENCE 2022. ELIA VIVIANI SPRINTA IN THE FIRST STAGE. BATTISTELLA STILL WITH THE BEST

Another Italian victory and one more victory for the INEOS Grenadiers on the roads of Tour de la Provence 2022: Elia Viviani has beaten – in a short-run sprint – Sep Vanmarcke (Israel – Premier Tech) e Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) in Istres – Les Saintes Maries de la Mer, first stage in the line of the French race. To underline the good performance of Samuele Battistella, who finished fifth today.

THE STAGE – As expected, one of the protagonists of today’s fraction was the Mistral. But let’s go in order: the action that characterized the first part of the stage was proposed, from the first kilometers, by Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels – KTM), Viktor Verschaeve (Lotto Soudal), Stéphane Rossetto (St Michel – Auber93), Tom Mainguenaud (Go Sport – Roubaix Lille Métropole), Tristan Delacroix and Jean Goubert (Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur).

About forty kilometers after the start, as Ganna had anticipated yesterday, INEOS Grenadiers began to make selection by opening the fansthe; the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team did not stand by and watch: the group broke up into multiple stumps.

Once the fugitives were reached, 25-30 runners remained at the head of the race. In the leading radio-tour group he reported, among others: Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Elijah VivianiPhilip Ganna, Richard Carapaz and Luke Rowe (INEOS Grenadiers); Samuel Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan Team); Sep Vanmarcke (Israel – Premier Tech); Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën Team); Nairo Quintana (Team Arkéa Samsic), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek – Segafredo) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies). Behind, more than 1’30 ”away, other caliber athletes such as Sosa, Ethan Hayter, Tobias Ludvigsson, Coquard and Démare.

Before the arrival the riders crossed the finish line twice and Alaphilippe won in both intermediate sprints, earning points for the special classification and second bonus for the general. About a dozen kilometers from the end, the leading group lost a few “wagons”.

The forcing of Maciej Bodnar (TotalEnergies) and the pursuit of the Ineos Grenadiers, led by Ganna as a function of Viviani’s sprint, characterized the last kilometers. On the final straight line Rowe perfectly piloted Elia Viviani allowing him to win the first victory of the season.

The crashes of Vendrame Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën Team) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team), the latter forced to retire.

At the conclusion of today’s stage Ganna keeps the lead of the overall standings with 4 “ahead of world champion Alaphilippe, 10” on Total Energie’s La Tour and 12 “on Battistella in Astana Qazaqstan Team jersey Tomorrow the second stage of the Provençal race is scheduled: the caravan will start from Arles and arrive in Manosque.

ORDER OF ARRIVAL

1. Elia VIVIANI IGD in 3h17’58 ”

2. Sep VANMARCKE IPT

3. Julian ALAPHILIPPE QST

4. Martijn TUSVELD DSM

5. Samuel BATTISTELLA * AST

6. Cedric BEULLENS LTS

7. Mattias SKJELMOSE JENSEN * TFS

8. Pierre LATOUR TEN

9. Matteo JORGENSON * MOV

10. Ilan VAN WILDER * QST

11. Damien TOUZE ACT

12. Maxime BOUET ARK

13. Nairo QUINTANA ARK

14. Aurélien PARET PEINTRE ACT

15. Luke ROWE IGD

16. Tristan DELACROIX NMC

17. Louis VERVAEKE QST +3 ”

18. Filippo GANNA IGD

19. Mads Würtz SCHMIDT IPT

20. Lukasz OWSIAN ARK +7 ”

21. Richard CARAPAZ IGD +16 ”

22. Viktor VERSCHAEVE * LTS +30 ”

23. Maciej BODNAR TEN +34 ”

24. Stéphane LIPSTICK AUB + 2’28 ”

25. Pierre ROLLAND BBK

26. Jean GOUBERT NMC

27. Tom MAINGUENAUD * GRL

28. Rudy BARBIER IPT + 9’34 ”

29. Kamil MALECKI LTS

30. Nicolas DEBEAUMARCHE * AUB

31. Tony HUREL AUB

32. Norman VAHTRA GRL

33. Anthony ROUX GFC

34. Paul OURSELIN TEN

35. Lorrenzo MANZIN TEN

36. Raphaël PARISELLA * BBK

37. Valentin TABELLION * GRL

38. Fabien DOUBEY TEN

39. Florian STORK DSM

40. Miguel HEIDEMANN * BBK

41. Sebastian SCHÖNBERGER BBK

42. Yoann PAILLOT AUB

43. Samuel LEROUX GRL

44. Miguel Eduardo FLOREZ LOPEZ ARK

45. Jose Joaquin ROJAS MOV

46. ​​Evaldas SISKEVICIUS GRL

47. Jérémy LEVEAU GRL

48. Jakob EGHOLM * TFS

49. Fabien GRELLIER TEN

50. Joris DELBOVE * AUB

51. Andréa MIFSUD * NMC

52. Michele GAZZOLI * AST

53. Jason TESSON * AUB

54. Alexis GOUGEARD BBK

55. Philippe GILBERT LTS

56. Romain COMBAUD DSM

57. Valentin FERRON * TEN

58. Victor LAFAY COF

59. Ruben FERNANDEZ COF

60. Tobias LUDVIGSSON GFC

61. Arnaud DEMARE GFC

62. Omer GOLDSTEIN IPT

63. Lewis ASKEY * GFC

64. Dayer QUINTANA ARK

65. Antonio PEDRERO MOV

66. Oscar RODRIGUEZ MOV

67. Mathias Norsgaard JORGENSEN MOV

68. Amanuel GHEBREIGZABHIER TFS

69. Salvatore PUCCIO IGD

70. Dario CATALDO TFS

71. Alexander KAMP TFS

72. Michael SCHWARZMANN LTS

73. Nicolas PRODHOMME ACT

74. Pieter SERRY QST

75. Pierre Luc PERICHON COF

76. Bryan COQUARD COF

77. Dries DEVENYNS QST

78. Tom VAN ASBROECK IPT

79. Mark DONOVAN * DSM

80. Artyom ZAKHAROV AST + 11’25 ”

81. Thomas CHAMPION * COF

82. Leonardo BASSO AST

83. Maxime CHEVALIER * BBK

84. Carl Fredrik HAGEN IPT

85. Simone VELASCO AST

86. Gleb BRUSSENSKIY * AST

87. Kévin BESSON NMC

88. Antoine BERLIN NMC

89. Andrea VENDRAME ACT

90. Kenny ELISSONDE TFS

91. Geoffrey BOUCHARD ACT

92. Emiel VERMEULEN GRL

93. Pierre BARBIER BBK

94. Tim NABERMAN * DSM

95. Nicolas EDET ARK

96. Jonathan COUANON NMC

97. Xandres VERVLOESEM * LTS

98. Maxime URRUTY NMC

99. Ivan Ramiro SOSA CUERVO MOV

100. Axel ZINGLE * COF

101. Bruno ARMIRAIL GFC

102. Michael STORER GFC

103. Ethan HAYTER * IGD

WITHDRAWALS

Gorka IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI MOV

Patrick BEVIN IPT

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Filippo GANNA IGD in 3h26’05 ”

2. Julian ALAPHILIPPE QST +4 ”

3. Pierre LATOUR TEN +10 ”

4. Samuel BATTISTELLA * AST +12 ”

5. Ilan VAN WILDER * QST +17 ”

6. Mattias SKJELMOSE JENSEN * TFS +21 ”

7. Matteo JORGENSON * MOV

8. Louis VERVAEKE QST

9. Sep VANMARCKE IPT +22 ”

10. Maxime BOUET ARK +23 ”

11. Damien TOUZE ACT +26 ”

12. Nairo QUINTANA ARK +28 ”

13. Elia VIVIANI IGD +32 ”

14. Cedric BEULLENS LTS

15. Aurélien PARET PEINTRE ACT +34 ”

16. Martijn TUSVELD DSM +35 ”

17. Luke ROWE IGD +40 ”

18. Maciej BODNAR TEN +48 ”

19. Richard CARAPAZ IGD +51 ”

20. Lukasz OWSIAN ARK +56 ”

21. Tristan DELACROIX NMC + 1’11 ”

22. Mads Würtz SCHMIDT IPT + 1’17 ”

23. Viktor VERSCHAEVE * LTS + 1’20 ”

24. Stéphane LIPSTICK AUB + 2’56 ”

25. Pierre ROLLAND BBK + 3’19 ”

26. Tom MAINGUENAUD * GRL + 3’22 ”

27. Jean GOUBERT NMC + 3’54 ”

28. Tobias LUDVIGSSON GFC + 9’44 ”

29. Mathias Norsgaard JORGENSEN MOV + 9’50 ”

30. Dries DEVENYNS QST

31. Miguel HEIDEMANN * BBK + 9’51 ”

32. Alexis GOUGEARD BBK + 9’53 ”

33. Pieter SERRY QST + 9’55 ”

34. Raphaël PARISELLA * BBK

35. Valentin FERRON * TEN + 9’56 ”

36. Arnaud DEMARE GFC

37. Lewis ASKEY * GFC + 9’57 ”

38. Michele GAZZOLI * AST

39. Philippe GILBERT LTS

40. Dario CATALDO TFS

41. Yoann PAILLOT AUB

42. Alexander KAMP TFS

43. Fabien DOUBEY TEN + 9’58 ”

44. Florian STORK DSM + 9’59 ”

45. Anthony ROUX GFC

46. ​​Samuel LEROUX GRL

47. Paul OURSELIN TEN + 10’00 ”

48. Amanuel GHEBREIGZABHIER TFS + 10’02 ”

49. Mark DONOVAN * DSM + 10’06 ”

50. Rudy BARBIER IPT + 10’07 ”

51. Bryan COQUARD COF

52. Oscar RODRIGUEZ MOV + 10’08 ”

53. Evaldas SISKEVICIUS GRL + 10’10 ”

54. Tom VAN ASBROECK IPT + 10’11 ”

55. Victor LAFAY COF

56. Lorrenzo MANZIN TEN + 10’12 ”

57. Salvatore PUCCIO IGD

58. Ruben FERNANDEZ COF + 10’13 ”

59. Pierre Luc PERICHON COF

60. Romain COMBAUD DSM

61. Omer GOLDSTEIN IPT + 10’14 ”

62. Antonio PEDRERO MOV

63. Fabien GRELLIER TEN + 10’15 ”

64. Jérémy LEVEAU GRL + 10’17 ”

65. Jose Joaquin ROJAS MOV + 10’19 ”

66. Tony HUREL AUB + 10’20 ”

67. Jakob EGHOLM * TFS

68. Valentin TABELLION * GRL + 10’22 ”

69. Nicolas PRODHOMME ACT + 10’23 ”

70. Miguel Eduardo FLOREZ LOPEZ ARK + 10’24 ”

71. Norman VAHTRA GRL + 10’25 ”

72. Nicolas DEBEAUMARCHE * AUB + 10’26 ”

73. Sebastian SCHÖNBERGER BBK + 10’27 ”

74. Joris DELBOVE * AUB + 10’28 ”

75. Michael SCHWARZMANN LTS + 10’30 ”

76. Andréa MIFSUD * NMC + 10’31 ”

77. Kamil MALECKI LTS + 10’33 ”

78. Jason TESSON * AUB + 10’42 ”

79. Dayer QUINTANA ARK + 10’44 ”

80. Ethan HAYTER * IGD + 11’34 ”

81. Bruno ARMIRAIL GFC + 11’49 ”

82. Andrea VENDRAME ACT

83. Axel ZINGLE * COF + 11’54 ”

84. Gleb BRUSSENSKIY * AST

85. Simone VELASCO AST + 11’56 ”

86. Michael STORER GFC + 11’57 ”

87. Geoffrey BOUCHARD ACT + 11’59 ”

88. Nicolas EDET ARK

89. Carl Fredrik HAGEN IPT + 12’05 ”

90. Artyom ZAKHAROV AST + 12’06 ”

91. Tim NABERMAN * DSM + 12’07 ”

92. Leonardo BASSO AST + 12’10 ”

93. Kenny ELISSONDE TFS

94. Maxime CHEVALIER * BBK + 12’15 ”

95. Jonathan COUANON NMC + 12’17 ”

96. Thomas CHAMPION * COF + 12’23 ”

97. Ivan Ramiro SOSA CUERVO MOV + 12’26 ”

98. Emiel VERMEULEN GRL

99. Xandres VERVLOESEM * LTS + 12’28 ”

100. Kévin BESSON NMC

101. Maxime URRUTY NMC + 12’30 ”

102. Pierre BARBIER BBK