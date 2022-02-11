TOUR DE LA PROVENCE 2022. ELIA VIVIANI SPRINTA IN THE FIRST STAGE. BATTISTELLA STILL WITH THE BEST

Another Italian victory and one more victory for the INEOS Grenadiers on the roads of Tour de la Provence 2022: Elia Viviani has beaten – in a short-run sprint – Sep Vanmarcke (Israel – Premier Tech) e Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) in Istres – Les Saintes Maries de la Mer, first stage in the line of the French race. To underline the good performance of Samuele Battistella, who finished fifth today.
THE STAGE – As expected, one of the protagonists of today’s fraction was the Mistral. But let’s go in order: the action that characterized the first part of the stage was proposed, from the first kilometers, by Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels – KTM), Viktor Verschaeve (Lotto Soudal), Stéphane Rossetto (St Michel – Auber93), Tom Mainguenaud (Go Sport – Roubaix Lille Métropole), Tristan Delacroix and Jean Goubert (Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur).
About forty kilometers after the start, as Ganna had anticipated yesterday, INEOS Grenadiers began to make selection by opening the fansthe; the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team did not stand by and watch: the group broke up into multiple stumps.
Once the fugitives were reached, 25-30 runners remained at the head of the race. In the leading radio-tour group he reported, among others: Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Elijah VivianiPhilip Ganna, Richard Carapaz and Luke Rowe (INEOS Grenadiers); Samuel Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan Team); Sep Vanmarcke (Israel – Premier Tech); Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën Team); Nairo Quintana (Team Arkéa Samsic), Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Trek – Segafredo) and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies). Behind, more than 1’30 ”away, other caliber athletes such as Sosa, Ethan Hayter, Tobias Ludvigsson, Coquard and Démare.
Before the arrival the riders crossed the finish line twice and Alaphilippe won in both intermediate sprints, earning points for the special classification and second bonus for the general. About a dozen kilometers from the end, the leading group lost a few “wagons”.
The forcing of Maciej Bodnar (TotalEnergies) and the pursuit of the Ineos Grenadiers, led by Ganna as a function of Viviani’s sprint, characterized the last kilometers. On the final straight line Rowe perfectly piloted Elia Viviani allowing him to win the first victory of the season.
The crashes of Vendrame Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën Team) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team), the latter forced to retire.
At the conclusion of today’s stage Ganna keeps the lead of the overall standings with 4 “ahead of world champion Alaphilippe, 10” on Total Energie’s La Tour and 12 “on Battistella in Astana Qazaqstan Team jersey Tomorrow the second stage of the Provençal race is scheduled: the caravan will start from Arles and arrive in Manosque.
ORDER OF ARRIVAL
1. Elia VIVIANI IGD in 3h17’58 ”
2. Sep VANMARCKE IPT
3. Julian ALAPHILIPPE QST
4. Martijn TUSVELD DSM
5. Samuel BATTISTELLA * AST
6. Cedric BEULLENS LTS
7. Mattias SKJELMOSE JENSEN * TFS
8. Pierre LATOUR TEN
9. Matteo JORGENSON * MOV
10. Ilan VAN WILDER * QST
11. Damien TOUZE ACT
12. Maxime BOUET ARK
13. Nairo QUINTANA ARK
14. Aurélien PARET PEINTRE ACT
15. Luke ROWE IGD
16. Tristan DELACROIX NMC
17. Louis VERVAEKE QST +3 ”
18. Filippo GANNA IGD
19. Mads Würtz SCHMIDT IPT
20. Lukasz OWSIAN ARK +7 ”
21. Richard CARAPAZ IGD +16 ”
22. Viktor VERSCHAEVE * LTS +30 ”
23. Maciej BODNAR TEN +34 ”
24. Stéphane LIPSTICK AUB + 2’28 ”
25. Pierre ROLLAND BBK
26. Jean GOUBERT NMC
27. Tom MAINGUENAUD * GRL
28. Rudy BARBIER IPT + 9’34 ”
29. Kamil MALECKI LTS
30. Nicolas DEBEAUMARCHE * AUB
31. Tony HUREL AUB
32. Norman VAHTRA GRL
33. Anthony ROUX GFC
34. Paul OURSELIN TEN
35. Lorrenzo MANZIN TEN
36. Raphaël PARISELLA * BBK
37. Valentin TABELLION * GRL
38. Fabien DOUBEY TEN
39. Florian STORK DSM
40. Miguel HEIDEMANN * BBK
41. Sebastian SCHÖNBERGER BBK
42. Yoann PAILLOT AUB
43. Samuel LEROUX GRL
44. Miguel Eduardo FLOREZ LOPEZ ARK
45. Jose Joaquin ROJAS MOV
46. Evaldas SISKEVICIUS GRL
47. Jérémy LEVEAU GRL
48. Jakob EGHOLM * TFS
49. Fabien GRELLIER TEN
50. Joris DELBOVE * AUB
51. Andréa MIFSUD * NMC
52. Michele GAZZOLI * AST
53. Jason TESSON * AUB
54. Alexis GOUGEARD BBK
55. Philippe GILBERT LTS
56. Romain COMBAUD DSM
57. Valentin FERRON * TEN
58. Victor LAFAY COF
59. Ruben FERNANDEZ COF
60. Tobias LUDVIGSSON GFC
61. Arnaud DEMARE GFC
62. Omer GOLDSTEIN IPT
63. Lewis ASKEY * GFC
64. Dayer QUINTANA ARK
65. Antonio PEDRERO MOV
66. Oscar RODRIGUEZ MOV
67. Mathias Norsgaard JORGENSEN MOV
68. Amanuel GHEBREIGZABHIER TFS
69. Salvatore PUCCIO IGD
70. Dario CATALDO TFS
71. Alexander KAMP TFS
72. Michael SCHWARZMANN LTS
73. Nicolas PRODHOMME ACT
74. Pieter SERRY QST
75. Pierre Luc PERICHON COF
76. Bryan COQUARD COF
77. Dries DEVENYNS QST
78. Tom VAN ASBROECK IPT
79. Mark DONOVAN * DSM
80. Artyom ZAKHAROV AST + 11’25 ”
81. Thomas CHAMPION * COF
82. Leonardo BASSO AST
83. Maxime CHEVALIER * BBK
84. Carl Fredrik HAGEN IPT
85. Simone VELASCO AST
86. Gleb BRUSSENSKIY * AST
87. Kévin BESSON NMC
88. Antoine BERLIN NMC
89. Andrea VENDRAME ACT
90. Kenny ELISSONDE TFS
91. Geoffrey BOUCHARD ACT
92. Emiel VERMEULEN GRL
93. Pierre BARBIER BBK
94. Tim NABERMAN * DSM
95. Nicolas EDET ARK
96. Jonathan COUANON NMC
97. Xandres VERVLOESEM * LTS
98. Maxime URRUTY NMC
99. Ivan Ramiro SOSA CUERVO MOV
100. Axel ZINGLE * COF
101. Bruno ARMIRAIL GFC
102. Michael STORER GFC
103. Ethan HAYTER * IGD
WITHDRAWALS
Gorka IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI MOV
Patrick BEVIN IPT
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1. Filippo GANNA IGD in 3h26’05 ”
2. Julian ALAPHILIPPE QST +4 ”
3. Pierre LATOUR TEN +10 ”
4. Samuel BATTISTELLA * AST +12 ”
5. Ilan VAN WILDER * QST +17 ”
6. Mattias SKJELMOSE JENSEN * TFS +21 ”
7. Matteo JORGENSON * MOV
8. Louis VERVAEKE QST
9. Sep VANMARCKE IPT +22 ”
10. Maxime BOUET ARK +23 ”
11. Damien TOUZE ACT +26 ”
12. Nairo QUINTANA ARK +28 ”
13. Elia VIVIANI IGD +32 ”
14. Cedric BEULLENS LTS
15. Aurélien PARET PEINTRE ACT +34 ”
16. Martijn TUSVELD DSM +35 ”
17. Luke ROWE IGD +40 ”
18. Maciej BODNAR TEN +48 ”
19. Richard CARAPAZ IGD +51 ”
20. Lukasz OWSIAN ARK +56 ”
21. Tristan DELACROIX NMC + 1’11 ”
22. Mads Würtz SCHMIDT IPT + 1’17 ”
23. Viktor VERSCHAEVE * LTS + 1’20 ”
24. Stéphane LIPSTICK AUB + 2’56 ”
25. Pierre ROLLAND BBK + 3’19 ”
26. Tom MAINGUENAUD * GRL + 3’22 ”
27. Jean GOUBERT NMC + 3’54 ”
28. Tobias LUDVIGSSON GFC + 9’44 ”
29. Mathias Norsgaard JORGENSEN MOV + 9’50 ”
30. Dries DEVENYNS QST
31. Miguel HEIDEMANN * BBK + 9’51 ”
32. Alexis GOUGEARD BBK + 9’53 ”
33. Pieter SERRY QST + 9’55 ”
34. Raphaël PARISELLA * BBK
35. Valentin FERRON * TEN + 9’56 ”
36. Arnaud DEMARE GFC
37. Lewis ASKEY * GFC + 9’57 ”
38. Michele GAZZOLI * AST
39. Philippe GILBERT LTS
40. Dario CATALDO TFS
41. Yoann PAILLOT AUB
42. Alexander KAMP TFS
43. Fabien DOUBEY TEN + 9’58 ”
44. Florian STORK DSM + 9’59 ”
45. Anthony ROUX GFC
46. Samuel LEROUX GRL
47. Paul OURSELIN TEN + 10’00 ”
48. Amanuel GHEBREIGZABHIER TFS + 10’02 ”
49. Mark DONOVAN * DSM + 10’06 ”
50. Rudy BARBIER IPT + 10’07 ”
51. Bryan COQUARD COF
52. Oscar RODRIGUEZ MOV + 10’08 ”
53. Evaldas SISKEVICIUS GRL + 10’10 ”
54. Tom VAN ASBROECK IPT + 10’11 ”
55. Victor LAFAY COF
56. Lorrenzo MANZIN TEN + 10’12 ”
57. Salvatore PUCCIO IGD
58. Ruben FERNANDEZ COF + 10’13 ”
59. Pierre Luc PERICHON COF
60. Romain COMBAUD DSM
61. Omer GOLDSTEIN IPT + 10’14 ”
62. Antonio PEDRERO MOV
63. Fabien GRELLIER TEN + 10’15 ”
64. Jérémy LEVEAU GRL + 10’17 ”
65. Jose Joaquin ROJAS MOV + 10’19 ”
66. Tony HUREL AUB + 10’20 ”
67. Jakob EGHOLM * TFS
68. Valentin TABELLION * GRL + 10’22 ”
69. Nicolas PRODHOMME ACT + 10’23 ”
70. Miguel Eduardo FLOREZ LOPEZ ARK + 10’24 ”
71. Norman VAHTRA GRL + 10’25 ”
72. Nicolas DEBEAUMARCHE * AUB + 10’26 ”
73. Sebastian SCHÖNBERGER BBK + 10’27 ”
74. Joris DELBOVE * AUB + 10’28 ”
75. Michael SCHWARZMANN LTS + 10’30 ”
76. Andréa MIFSUD * NMC + 10’31 ”
77. Kamil MALECKI LTS + 10’33 ”
78. Jason TESSON * AUB + 10’42 ”
79. Dayer QUINTANA ARK + 10’44 ”
80. Ethan HAYTER * IGD + 11’34 ”
81. Bruno ARMIRAIL GFC + 11’49 ”
82. Andrea VENDRAME ACT
83. Axel ZINGLE * COF + 11’54 ”
84. Gleb BRUSSENSKIY * AST
85. Simone VELASCO AST + 11’56 ”
86. Michael STORER GFC + 11’57 ”
87. Geoffrey BOUCHARD ACT + 11’59 ”
88. Nicolas EDET ARK
89. Carl Fredrik HAGEN IPT + 12’05 ”
90. Artyom ZAKHAROV AST + 12’06 ”
91. Tim NABERMAN * DSM + 12’07 ”
92. Leonardo BASSO AST + 12’10 ”
93. Kenny ELISSONDE TFS
94. Maxime CHEVALIER * BBK + 12’15 ”
95. Jonathan COUANON NMC + 12’17 ”
96. Thomas CHAMPION * COF + 12’23 ”
97. Ivan Ramiro SOSA CUERVO MOV + 12’26 ”
98. Emiel VERMEULEN GRL
99. Xandres VERVLOESEM * LTS + 12’28 ”
100. Kévin BESSON NMC
101. Maxime URRUTY NMC + 12’30 ”
102. Pierre BARBIER BBK