TOUR DE LA PROVENCE 2022. IN MANOSQUE COQUARD SIGNED, 3rd GANNA

PROFESSIONALS | 12/02/2022 | 16:05
by Luca Galimberti
In the splendid Manosque, a town in Haute Provence, Bryan Coquard got a splendid sprint win. The 29-year-old Cofidis rider has left behind Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) And Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), second and third respectively
THE STAGE – Starting from Arles without Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) – blocked by Covid-19 -, Patrick Bevin (Israel – Premier Tech) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team) – retired yesterday -, the second stage in line of the Tour de La Provence was on thirty kilometers after the official start, when Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels – KTM), Tony Hurel (St Michel – Auber93) Kevin Besson (Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur) and Evaldas Šiškevičius (Go Sport – Roubaix Lille Métropole) left the group giving life to the day’s breakaway.
Along today’s 180 kilometers, the riders found three GPMs: Cote de Lauris (first position for Besson); Col de la Mort d’Imbert (where it was the first to climb the hill Paul Ourselin) and Col De L’Aire dei Masco (lead by Paul Ourselin) Right at the foot of the last GPM of the day the leading team, which pedaling together had reached a maximum advantage slightly over 5 minutes, is broken by losing first Šiškevičius and then Tony Hurel. In the same moments in the main group it was Cofidis together with a man from the Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur who did the forcing by lengthening and selecting the platoon (including Viviani and Ethan Hayter, ed), then moving on to the tread platoon .
Fifteen kilometers from the end, the group, reduced to about forty units, was signaled 46 “late by Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels – KTM), who remained alone in command. Fearless, the 28-year-old from Rouen pushed” hard “by stroking the dream of victory vanished 2 kilometers from the finish when the group led by Cofidis reached it.
At high speed in the last 1500 meters Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) also tried but in the last few rides the group returned compact, even if very stretched with Coquard in front of everyone rejoicing in his second win of the season after the one obtained in Rousson in the second stage of the Etoile de Bessèges. Ganna keeps the leader’s jersey. with a 2 “lead over Alaphilippe.
Tomorrow the queen stage of the race will end Montagne de Lure
ORDER OF ARRIVAL
1. Bryan COQUARD COF 4:19:42
2. Julian ALAPHILIPPE QST
3. Filippo GANNA IGD
4. Pierre LATOUR TEN
5. Arnaud DEMARE GFC
6. Nairo QUINTANA ARK
7. Mads Würtz SCHMIDT IPT
8. Matteo JORGENSON * MOV
9. Aurélien PARET PEINTRE ACT
10. Lorrenzo MANZIN TEN
11. Maxime BOUET ARK
12. Damien TOUZE ACT
13. Mattias SKJELMOSE JENSEN * TFS
14. Sebastian SCHÖNBERGER BBK
15. Philippe GILBERT LTS
16. Samuel BATTISTELLA * AST
17. Alexander KAMP TFS
18. Ilan VAN WILDER * QST +6
19. Maciej BODNAR TEN
20. Fabien DOUBEY TEN
21. Simone VELASCO AST
22. Florian STORK DSM
23. Omer GOLDSTEIN IPT
24. Joris DELBOVE * AUB
25. Kenny ELISSONDE TFS
26. Stéphane LIPSTICK AUB
27. Dario CATALDO TFS
28. Lukasz OWSIAN ARK
29. Andréa MIFSUD * NMC
30. Andrea VENDRAME ACT
31. Michele GAZZOLI * AST +17
32. Romain COMBAUD DSM
33. Louis VERVAEKE QST
34. Amanuel GHEBREIGZABHIER TFS +21
35. Valentin FERRON * TEN +24
36. Mark DONOVAN * DSM +27
37. Ivan Ramiro SOSA CUERVO MOV +32
38. Dries DEVENYNS QST +34
39. Pierre Luc PERICHON COF +41
40. Michael STORER GFC +46
41. Sep VANMARCKE IPT +57
42. Kévin BESSON NMC + 1’25
43. Geoffrey BOUCHARD ACT + 1’34
44. Nicolas PRODHOMME ACT
45. Dayer QUINTANA ARK + 1’36
46. Fabien GRELLIER TEN
47. Alexis GOUGEARD BBK + 1’38
48. Oscar RODRIGUEZ MOV + 2’15
49. Paul OURSELIN TEN + 3’34
50. Nicolas EDET ARK + 3’54
51. Antonio PEDRERO MOV + 5’33
52. Ruben FERNANDEZ COF
53. Kamil MALECKI LTS + 5’35
54. Viktor VERSCHAEVE * LTS
55. Artyom ZAKHAROV AST
56. Jose Joaquin ROJAS MOV
57. Pierre BARBIER BBK
58. Cedric BEULLENS LTS
59. Nicolas DEBEAUMARCHE * AUB
60. Jérémy LEVEAU GRL
61. Tom VAN ASBROECK IPT
62. Miguel HEIDEMANN * BBK
63. Tom MAINGUENAUD * GRL
64. Antoine BERLIN NMC
65. Raphaël PARISELLA * BBK
66. Samuel LEROUX GRL
67. Rudy BARBIER IPT
68. Jonathan COUANON NMC
69. Tobias LUDVIGSSON GFC
70. Maxime CHEVALIER * BBK
71. Tristan DELACROIX NMC
72. Maxime URRUTY NMC
73. Mathias Norsgaard JORGENSEN MOV
74. Miguel Eduardo FLOREZ LOPEZ ARK
75. Yoann PAILLOT AUB
76. Martijn TUSVELD DSM
77. Anthony ROUX GFC
78. Elia VIVIANI IGD
79. Carl Fredrik HAGEN IPT
80. Axel ZINGLE * COF
81. Leonardo BASSO AST
82. Evaldas SISKEVICIUS GRL
83. Lewis ASKEY * GFC
84. Luke ROWE IGD
85. Bruno ARMIRAIL GFC
86. Ethan HAYTER * IGD
87. Pieter SERRY QST
88. Victor LAFAY COF
89. Salvatore PUCCIO IGD + 8’42
90. Valentin TABELLION * GRL
91. Jean GOUBERT NMC
92. Emiel VERMEULEN GRL
93. Pierre ROLLAND BBK
94. Tony HUREL AUB
95. Tim NABERMAN * DSM + 9’37
96. Gleb BRUSSENSKIY * AST + 11’30
97. Michael SCHWARZMANN LTS
98. Jakob EGHOLM * TFS
99. Xandres VERVLOESEM * LTS
100. Jason TESSON * AUB + 11’39
101. Thomas CHAMPION * COF + 14’11
102. Norman VAHTRA GRL
NOT DEPARTED
Richard CARAPAZ IGD
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1. Filippo GANNA IGD 7:45:43
2. Julian ALAPHILIPPE QST +2
3. Pierre LATOUR TEN +14
4. Samuel BATTISTELLA * AST +16
5. Mattias SKJELMOSE JENSEN * TFS +25
6. Matteo JORGENSON * MOV
7. Maxime BOUET ARK +27
8. Ilan VAN WILDER * QST
9. Damien TOUZE ACT +30
10. Nairo QUINTANA ARK +32
11. Aurélien PARET PEINTRE ACT +38
12. Louis VERVAEKE QST +42
13. Maciej BODNAR TEN +58
14. Lukasz OWSIAN ARK + 1’06
15. Mads Würtz SCHMIDT IPT + 1’21
16. Sep VANMARCKE IPT + 1’23
17. Stéphane LIPSTICK AUB + 3’06
18. Elia VIVIANI IGD + 6’11
19. Cedric BEULLENS LTS
20. Martijn TUSVELD DSM + 6’14
21. Luke ROWE IGD + 6’19
22. Tristan DELACROIX NMC + 6’50
23. Viktor VERSCHAEVE * LTS + 6’59
24. Tom MAINGUENAUD * GRL + 9’01
25. Arnaud DEMARE GFC + 10’00
26. Philippe GILBERT LTS + 10’01
27. Bryan COQUARD COF
28. Alexander KAMP TFS
29. Dario CATALDO TFS + 10’07
30. Fabien DOUBEY TEN + 10’08
31. Florian STORK DSM + 10’09
32. Lorrenzo MANZIN TEN + 10’16
33. Michele GAZZOLI * AST + 10’18
34. Valentin FERRON * TEN + 10’24
35. Omer GOLDSTEIN IPT
36. Amanuel GHEBREIGZABHIER TFS + 10’27
37. Dries DEVENYNS QST + 10’28
38. Sebastian SCHÖNBERGER BBK + 10’31
39. Romain COMBAUD DSM + 10’34
40. Mark DONOVAN * DSM + 10’37
41. Joris DELBOVE * AUB + 10’38
42. Andréa MIFSUD * NMC + 10’41
43. Pierre Luc PERICHON COF + 10’58
44. Alexis GOUGEARD BBK + 11’34
45. Fabien GRELLIER TEN + 11’55
46. Andrea VENDRAME ACT + 11’59
47. Nicolas PRODHOMME ACT + 12’01
48. Pierre ROLLAND BBK + 12’05
49. Simone VELASCO AST + 12’06
50. Kenny ELISSONDE TFS + 12’20
51. Dayer QUINTANA ARK + 12’24
52. Oscar RODRIGUEZ MOV + 12’27
53. Jean GOUBERT NMC + 12’40
54. Michael STORER GFC + 12’47
55. Ivan Ramiro SOSA CUERVO MOV + 13’02
56. Paul OURSELIN TEN + 13’36
57. Geoffrey BOUCHARD ACT + 13’37
58. Kévin BESSON NMC + 13’57
59. Tobias LUDVIGSSON GFC + 15’23
60. Miguel HEIDEMANN * BBK + 15’28
61. Mathias Norsgaard JORGENSEN MOV + 15’29
62. Pieter SERRY QST + 15’34
63. Raphaël PARISELLA * BBK
64. Lewis ASKEY * GFC + 15’36
65. Yoann PAILLOT AUB
66. Anthony ROUX GFC + 15’38
67. Samuel LEROUX GRL
68. Rudy BARBIER IPT + 15’43
69. Evaldas SISKEVICIUS GRL + 15’49
70. Ruben FERNANDEZ COF + 15’50
71. Tom VAN ASBROECK IPT
72. Victor LAFAY COF
73. Antonio PEDRERO MOV + 15’51
74. Jérémy LEVEAU GRL + 15’55
75. Nicolas EDET ARK + 15’57
76. Jose Joaquin ROJAS MOV + 15’58
77. Miguel Eduardo FLOREZ LOPEZ ARK + 16’03
78. Nicolas DEBEAUMARCHE * AUB + 16’05
79. Kamil MALECKI LTS + 16’12
80. Ethan HAYTER * IGD + 17’13
81. Bruno ARMIRAIL GFC + 17’28
82. Axel ZINGLE * COF + 17’33
83. Carl Fredrik HAGEN IPT + 17’44
84. Artyom ZAKHAROV AST + 17’45
85. Leonardo BASSO AST + 17’49
86. Maxime CHEVALIER * BBK + 17’54
87. Jonathan COUANON NMC + 17’56
88. Maxime URRUTY NMC + 18’09
89. Pierre BARBIER BBK
90. Antoine BERLIN NMC + 18’29
91. Salvatore PUCCIO IGD + 18’58
92. Tony HUREL AUB + 19’03
93. Valentin TABELLION * GRL + 19’08
94. Emiel VERMEULEN GRL + 21’12
95. Tim NABERMAN * DSM + 21’48
96. Jakob EGHOLM * TFS + 21’54
97. Michael SCHWARZMANN LTS + 22’04
98. Jason TESSON * AUB + 22’25
99. Gleb BRUSSENSKIY * AST + 23’28
100. Xandres VERVLOESEM * LTS + 24’02
101. Norman VAHTRA GRL + 24’40
102. Thomas CHAMPION * COF + 26’38
Copyright & copy TBW