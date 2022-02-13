TOUR DE LA PROVENCE 2022. IN MANOSQUE COQUARD SIGNED, 3rd GANNA

PROFESSIONALS

by Luca Galimberti



In the splendid Manosque, a town in Haute Provence, Bryan Coquard got a splendid sprint win. The 29-year-old Cofidis rider has left behind Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) And Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), second and third respectively

THE STAGE – Starting from Arles without Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers) – blocked by Covid-19 -, Patrick Bevin (Israel – Premier Tech) and Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team) – retired yesterday -, the second stage in line of the Tour de La Provence was on thirty kilometers after the official start, when Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies), Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels – KTM), Tony Hurel (St Michel – Auber93) Kevin Besson (Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur) and Evaldas Šiškevičius (Go Sport – Roubaix Lille Métropole) left the group giving life to the day’s breakaway.

Along today’s 180 kilometers, the riders found three GPMs: Cote de Lauris (first position for Besson); Col de la Mort d’Imbert (where it was the first to climb the hill Paul Ourselin) and Col De L’Aire dei Masco (lead by Paul Ourselin) Right at the foot of the last GPM of the day the leading team, which pedaling together had reached a maximum advantage slightly over 5 minutes, is broken by losing first Šiškevičius and then Tony Hurel. In the same moments in the main group it was Cofidis together with a man from the Nice Métropole Côte d’Azur who did the forcing by lengthening and selecting the platoon (including Viviani and Ethan Hayter, ed), then moving on to the tread platoon .

Fifteen kilometers from the end, the group, reduced to about forty units, was signaled 46 “late by Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels – KTM), who remained alone in command. Fearless, the 28-year-old from Rouen pushed” hard “by stroking the dream of victory vanished 2 kilometers from the finish when the group led by Cofidis reached it.

At high speed in the last 1500 meters Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) also tried but in the last few rides the group returned compact, even if very stretched with Coquard in front of everyone rejoicing in his second win of the season after the one obtained in Rousson in the second stage of the Etoile de Bessèges. Ganna keeps the leader’s jersey. with a 2 “lead over Alaphilippe.

Tomorrow the queen stage of the race will end Montagne de Lure

ORDER OF ARRIVAL

1. Bryan COQUARD COF 4:19:42

2. Julian ALAPHILIPPE QST

3. Filippo GANNA IGD

4. Pierre LATOUR TEN

5. Arnaud DEMARE GFC

6. Nairo QUINTANA ARK

7. Mads Würtz SCHMIDT IPT

8. Matteo JORGENSON * MOV

9. Aurélien PARET PEINTRE ACT

10. Lorrenzo MANZIN TEN

11. Maxime BOUET ARK

12. Damien TOUZE ACT

13. Mattias SKJELMOSE JENSEN * TFS

14. Sebastian SCHÖNBERGER BBK

15. Philippe GILBERT LTS

16. Samuel BATTISTELLA * AST

17. Alexander KAMP TFS

18. Ilan VAN WILDER * QST +6

19. Maciej BODNAR TEN

20. Fabien DOUBEY TEN

21. Simone VELASCO AST

22. Florian STORK DSM

23. Omer GOLDSTEIN IPT

24. Joris DELBOVE * AUB

25. Kenny ELISSONDE TFS

26. Stéphane LIPSTICK AUB

27. Dario CATALDO TFS

28. Lukasz OWSIAN ARK

29. Andréa MIFSUD * NMC

30. Andrea VENDRAME ACT

31. Michele GAZZOLI * AST +17

32. Romain COMBAUD DSM

33. Louis VERVAEKE QST

34. Amanuel GHEBREIGZABHIER TFS +21

35. Valentin FERRON * TEN +24

36. Mark DONOVAN * DSM +27

37. Ivan Ramiro SOSA CUERVO MOV +32

38. Dries DEVENYNS QST +34

39. Pierre Luc PERICHON COF +41

40. Michael STORER GFC +46

41. Sep VANMARCKE IPT +57

42. Kévin BESSON NMC + 1’25

43. Geoffrey BOUCHARD ACT + 1’34

44. Nicolas PRODHOMME ACT

45. Dayer QUINTANA ARK + 1’36

46. ​​Fabien GRELLIER TEN

47. Alexis GOUGEARD BBK + 1’38

48. Oscar RODRIGUEZ MOV + 2’15

49. Paul OURSELIN TEN + 3’34

50. Nicolas EDET ARK + 3’54

51. Antonio PEDRERO MOV + 5’33

52. Ruben FERNANDEZ COF

53. Kamil MALECKI LTS + 5’35

54. Viktor VERSCHAEVE * LTS

55. Artyom ZAKHAROV AST

56. Jose Joaquin ROJAS MOV

57. Pierre BARBIER BBK

58. Cedric BEULLENS LTS

59. Nicolas DEBEAUMARCHE * AUB

60. Jérémy LEVEAU GRL

61. Tom VAN ASBROECK IPT

62. Miguel HEIDEMANN * BBK

63. Tom MAINGUENAUD * GRL

64. Antoine BERLIN NMC

65. Raphaël PARISELLA * BBK

66. Samuel LEROUX GRL

67. Rudy BARBIER IPT

68. Jonathan COUANON NMC

69. Tobias LUDVIGSSON GFC

70. Maxime CHEVALIER * BBK

71. Tristan DELACROIX NMC

72. Maxime URRUTY NMC

73. Mathias Norsgaard JORGENSEN MOV

74. Miguel Eduardo FLOREZ LOPEZ ARK

75. Yoann PAILLOT AUB

76. Martijn TUSVELD DSM

77. Anthony ROUX GFC

78. Elia VIVIANI IGD

79. Carl Fredrik HAGEN IPT

80. Axel ZINGLE * COF

81. Leonardo BASSO AST

82. Evaldas SISKEVICIUS GRL

83. Lewis ASKEY * GFC

84. Luke ROWE IGD

85. Bruno ARMIRAIL GFC

86. Ethan HAYTER * IGD

87. Pieter SERRY QST

88. Victor LAFAY COF

89. Salvatore PUCCIO IGD + 8’42

90. Valentin TABELLION * GRL

91. Jean GOUBERT NMC

92. Emiel VERMEULEN GRL

93. Pierre ROLLAND BBK

94. Tony HUREL AUB

95. Tim NABERMAN * DSM + 9’37

96. Gleb BRUSSENSKIY * AST + 11’30

97. Michael SCHWARZMANN LTS

98. Jakob EGHOLM * TFS

99. Xandres VERVLOESEM * LTS

100. Jason TESSON * AUB + 11’39

101. Thomas CHAMPION * COF + 14’11

102. Norman VAHTRA GRL

NOT DEPARTED

Richard CARAPAZ IGD

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Filippo GANNA IGD 7:45:43

2. Julian ALAPHILIPPE QST +2

3. Pierre LATOUR TEN +14

4. Samuel BATTISTELLA * AST +16

5. Mattias SKJELMOSE JENSEN * TFS +25

6. Matteo JORGENSON * MOV

7. Maxime BOUET ARK +27

8. Ilan VAN WILDER * QST

9. Damien TOUZE ACT +30

10. Nairo QUINTANA ARK +32

11. Aurélien PARET PEINTRE ACT +38

12. Louis VERVAEKE QST +42

13. Maciej BODNAR TEN +58

14. Lukasz OWSIAN ARK + 1’06

15. Mads Würtz SCHMIDT IPT + 1’21

16. Sep VANMARCKE IPT + 1’23

17. Stéphane LIPSTICK AUB + 3’06

18. Elia VIVIANI IGD + 6’11

19. Cedric BEULLENS LTS

20. Martijn TUSVELD DSM + 6’14

21. Luke ROWE IGD + 6’19

22. Tristan DELACROIX NMC + 6’50

23. Viktor VERSCHAEVE * LTS + 6’59

24. Tom MAINGUENAUD * GRL + 9’01

25. Arnaud DEMARE GFC + 10’00

26. Philippe GILBERT LTS + 10’01

27. Bryan COQUARD COF

28. Alexander KAMP TFS

29. Dario CATALDO TFS + 10’07

30. Fabien DOUBEY TEN + 10’08

31. Florian STORK DSM + 10’09

32. Lorrenzo MANZIN TEN + 10’16

33. Michele GAZZOLI * AST + 10’18

34. Valentin FERRON * TEN + 10’24

35. Omer GOLDSTEIN IPT

36. Amanuel GHEBREIGZABHIER TFS + 10’27

37. Dries DEVENYNS QST + 10’28

38. Sebastian SCHÖNBERGER BBK + 10’31

39. Romain COMBAUD DSM + 10’34

40. Mark DONOVAN * DSM + 10’37

41. Joris DELBOVE * AUB + 10’38

42. Andréa MIFSUD * NMC + 10’41

43. Pierre Luc PERICHON COF + 10’58

44. Alexis GOUGEARD BBK + 11’34

45. Fabien GRELLIER TEN + 11’55

46. ​​Andrea VENDRAME ACT + 11’59

47. Nicolas PRODHOMME ACT + 12’01

48. Pierre ROLLAND BBK + 12’05

49. Simone VELASCO AST + 12’06

50. Kenny ELISSONDE TFS + 12’20

51. Dayer QUINTANA ARK + 12’24

52. Oscar RODRIGUEZ MOV + 12’27

53. Jean GOUBERT NMC + 12’40

54. Michael STORER GFC + 12’47

55. Ivan Ramiro SOSA CUERVO MOV + 13’02

56. Paul OURSELIN TEN + 13’36

57. Geoffrey BOUCHARD ACT + 13’37

58. Kévin BESSON NMC + 13’57

59. Tobias LUDVIGSSON GFC + 15’23

60. Miguel HEIDEMANN * BBK + 15’28

61. Mathias Norsgaard JORGENSEN MOV + 15’29

62. Pieter SERRY QST + 15’34

63. Raphaël PARISELLA * BBK

64. Lewis ASKEY * GFC + 15’36

65. Yoann PAILLOT AUB

66. Anthony ROUX GFC + 15’38

67. Samuel LEROUX GRL

68. Rudy BARBIER IPT + 15’43

69. Evaldas SISKEVICIUS GRL + 15’49

70. Ruben FERNANDEZ COF + 15’50

71. Tom VAN ASBROECK IPT

72. Victor LAFAY COF

73. Antonio PEDRERO MOV + 15’51

74. Jérémy LEVEAU GRL + 15’55

75. Nicolas EDET ARK + 15’57

76. Jose Joaquin ROJAS MOV + 15’58

77. Miguel Eduardo FLOREZ LOPEZ ARK + 16’03

78. Nicolas DEBEAUMARCHE * AUB + 16’05

79. Kamil MALECKI LTS + 16’12

80. Ethan HAYTER * IGD + 17’13

81. Bruno ARMIRAIL GFC + 17’28

82. Axel ZINGLE * COF + 17’33

83. Carl Fredrik HAGEN IPT + 17’44

84. Artyom ZAKHAROV AST + 17’45

85. Leonardo BASSO AST + 17’49

86. Maxime CHEVALIER * BBK + 17’54

87. Jonathan COUANON NMC + 17’56

88. Maxime URRUTY NMC + 18’09

89. Pierre BARBIER BBK

90. Antoine BERLIN NMC + 18’29

91. Salvatore PUCCIO IGD + 18’58

92. Tony HUREL AUB + 19’03

93. Valentin TABELLION * GRL + 19’08

94. Emiel VERMEULEN GRL + 21’12

95. Tim NABERMAN * DSM + 21’48

96. Jakob EGHOLM * TFS + 21’54

97. Michael SCHWARZMANN LTS + 22’04

98. Jason TESSON * AUB + 22’25

99. Gleb BRUSSENSKIY * AST + 23’28

100. Xandres VERVLOESEM * LTS + 24’02

101. Norman VAHTRA GRL + 24’40

102. Thomas CHAMPION * COF + 26’38

