Tour de la Provence, Ganna is third and retains the record

Second stage of the Tour de la Provence, arrival on a tear in Manosque, after 180 km, and an excellent performance by Filippo Ganna: the 25-year-old Piedmontese from Ineos-Grenadiers finished in third place thus managing to keep the leader’s jersey on the eve of the final uphill arrival on Sunday. The stage went to the French Bryan Coquard, of Cofidis, who mocked the world champion Julian Alaphilippe. Samuele Battistella, from Astana, also continues to hold good, finishing 16th again with the best. It should be noted that due to the positivity at Covid, the Olympian Richard Carapaz, companion of Viviani and Ganna at Ineos Grenadiers, had not taken off.