Tour de la Provence, Ganna is third and retains the record

In the second stage the Piedmontese surpasses himself and is still the leader. Closed on Sunday with the uphill finish
Second stage of the Tour de la Provence, arrival on a tear in Manosque, after 180 km, and an excellent performance by Filippo Ganna: the 25-year-old Piedmontese from Ineos-Grenadiers finished in third place thus managing to keep the leader’s jersey on the eve of the final uphill arrival on Sunday. The stage went to the French Bryan Coquard, of Cofidis, who mocked the world champion Julian Alaphilippe. Samuele Battistella, from Astana, also continues to hold good, finishing 16th again with the best. It should be noted that due to the positivity at Covid, the Olympian Richard Carapaz, companion of Viviani and Ganna at Ineos Grenadiers, had not taken off.
WORDS – “I’m completely destroyed today, following the guys was really hard and being up front with a great like Loulou (Julian Alaphilippe) is exciting – explained Ganna hotly -. This morning at the revival I was not feeling particularly well after the fatigue of the day before, but after Salvatore Puccio’s hard work that was all day ahead, I think it was the best I could do to repay him ”.
February 12, 2022 (change February 12, 2022 | 17:15)
