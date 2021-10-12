Tour in the great cinema in Rome, Rome (2021)

Loading... Advertisements

A tour designed to relive the splendid film sets in Rome starting from Piazza Di Spagna and ending the wonderful itinerary in Piazza Navona. Along the way we will know in detail some films shot in suggestive places like these:

Piazza di Spagna

Roman Holiday (1953) by W. Wyler. With Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn. When Princess Anna (Audrey Hepburn), that is

escaped from the stress of a diplomatic trip, she sits on the Spanish Steps, the journalist looking for a scoop Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck) pretends to meet her by chance.

The girl who knew too much (1963) by M. Bava With Leticia Roman, John Saxon, Vlentina Cortese. Cultmovie considered the progenitor of the Italian thriller. American Nora Davis arrives in Rome to spend a holiday in a house next to the Spanish Steps. The elderly lady who hosts her has a

ill, Nora then goes out in search of help and in a deserted Trinità dei Monti she is hit in the head and thinks she is witnessing a murder before losing consciousness.

We Loved Each Other So Much (1974) by E. Scola. With Nino Manfredi, Vittorio Gassman, Stefania Sandrelli, Stefano Satta Flores, Giovanna Ralli, Aldo Fabrizi, Mike Bongiorno, Federico Fellini, Marcello Mastroianni. In the sequence set in Piazza di Spagna, the film critic Nicola (S. Satta Flores) simulates for Luciana (S. Sandrelli) the scene of the steps of the Battleship Potemkin while the nurse Antonio (N. Manfredi) sits on a step.

The siege (1998) of B. Bertolucci. With Thandie Newton, David Thewlis and Claudio Santamaria. Shot in

most of them in Vicolo del Bottino 8, in Piazza di Spagna

The Talent of Mr. Ripley (1999) by Anthony Minghella. With Matt Damon, Gwineth Paltrow, Jude Law, Philip Seymour Hoffmann, Cate Blanchett, Sergio Rubini, Stefania Rocca, Rosario Fiorello. Tom Ripley (Matt Damon), who killed wealthy Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law) and pretends to be his victim, with a ticket summons Marge Sherwood (Gwyneth Paltrow) and Meredith Logue (Cate Blanchett) to the square bar to make believe that Greenleaf is still alive.

Eat, Pray, Love (2010) by Ryan Murphy. With Julia Roberts In the part of the film set in Rome, in which the actor Luca Argentero stars, scenes were shot in Piazza Navona, Campo de ‘Fiori, Piazza di Spagna and Villa Borghese.

Zoolander 2 (2016) by Ben Stiller. Starring Ben Stiller, Penelope Cruz, Owen Wilson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Milla Jovovich, John Malkovich, Kiefer Sutherland, Sting, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Susan

Sarandon, Ariana Grande. Former model Derek Zoolander (Stiller) contacts Interpol at Valentino’s atelier. The interiors of the film were shot entirely in Cinecittà.

Tunnel

Bicycle Thieves (1948) by V. De Sica

While he is pasting a film poster in via Crispi, the attacker Antonio Ricci (L. Maggiorani) is robbed of the bicycle indispensable for his work. In vain he tries to pursue the thief towards the Tunnel.

Trevi Fountain

Roman Holiday (1953) by W. Wyler with Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn. To the right of the fountain, the shop used for the hairdresser’s shop (P. Carlini) who cuts the hair of Princess Anna (A. Hepburn) and invites her to dance.

Three Coins in the Fountain (1954) by J. Negulesco. With C. Webb, D. Mc Guire, J. Peters, L. Jourdan, M. McNamara, R. Brazzi. One of the great American hits of the 1950s.

La Dolce Vita (1960) by F. Fellini. With M. Mastroianni and A. Ekberg. The famous scene of the bath in the fountain.

Totòtruffa ’62 (1961) by C. Mastrocinque. With Totò, Nino Taranto, Ernesto Calindri, Cesare Pavese, Lia Zoppelli, Ugo D’alessio. The scene of the sale of the Trevi fountain to the Italian-American tourist (Ugo D’Alessio).

We Loved Each Other So Much (1974) by E. Scola. Antonio (N. Manfredi) driving an ambulance stops in front of the set of the Dolce Vita while they are shooting the famous sequence of the bathroom of Ekberg. On the set he finds Luciana (S. Sandrelli). The real Fellini and Mastroianni play the roles of themselves in this scene.

Alberto Sordi Gallery ex Colonna Gallery

Polvere di Stelle (1973) by A. Sordi. With Alberto Sordi, Monica Vitti, John Philip Law, wanda Osiris, Carlo Dapporto. The spouses Mimmo Adami, manager and Dea Dani, soubrette direct the great Dani Adami company and try to make ends meet in occupied Rome in 1943. In a scene from the film,

set in the Galleria Colonna, at the time a meeting place for businessmen and theatricals, the two will try to get hired for the tour of the show.

Piazza di Pietra

The Eclipse (1962) by M. Antonioni. With Monica Vitti, Alain Delon. Vittoria (M. Vitti) attends the Rome Stock Exchange to be able to meet with her mother. Here he meets Piero (A. Delon) broker with a cynical and disenchanted nature and, despite the difference in characters, the two will begin a relationship destined to end

after a short time.

Pantheon

Umberto D. (1952) by V. De Sica. With Carlo Battisti, M. Pia Casilio. An elderly man can’t get by on his meager retirement pension. One sequence sees him trying to beg near the Pantheon.

Il belly dell’architetto (1987) by P. Greenaway With Brian Dennehy, Chloe Webb, Stefania Casini. The drama of the American architect Stourley Kracklite (B. Dennehy) who came to Rome with his young pregnant wife (C. Webb) to organize an exhibition. Discovering himself terminally ill and kidnapped by the perfection of the classical architecture of Rome, exemplified by the Pantheon, he will end up losing everything, his job, his wits, his wife and finally his life.

Piazza Navona

Poveri ma belli (1956) by Dino Risi. With Marisa Allasio, Maurizio Arena, Renato Salvatori, Lorella De Luca, Alessandra Panaro, Memmo Carotenuto, Mario Carotenuto, Ettore Manni, Virgilio Riento. Romolo and Salvatore are two young people who grew up together, since childhood, in the same building in Piazza Navona. Romolo (M.Arena) works as a clerk in his uncle’s record shop; Salvatore (R. Salvatori) works as a lifeguard on the Tiber. The two friends meet Giovanna (M. Allasio), a flashy girl, who works in her father’s tailor shop. The two try to court her, but she will switch from one to the other and then return

from his ex, Ugo (E. Manni). Left alone, the two boys will realize that they are each attracted to their sister

of the other (L. DeLuca and A. Panaro).

Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow (1963) by V. De Sica. With Sophia Loren, Marcello Mastroianni, Tina Pica, Gianni Ridolfi. The film consists of three episodes set in Naples, Milan and Rome. In the third episode Mara (S. Loren) is a high-class call girl who lives in Piazza Navona. Mara’s neighbor is the elderly Giovanna (T. Pica) who is staying

hosting Umberto (G. Ridolfi), the seminarian grandson. The young man falls in love with Mara without being aware of her profession and would like to renounce the priesthood. Giovanna asks the woman to make her nephew give up and Mara manages to convince Umberto to follow his vocation. The episode ends with the striptease that Mara reserves for her most loyal client, the Bolognese Augusto (M. Mastroianni) who, however, will have to abstain for a week due to the foil made by Mara so that Umberto would return in

seminary.

The Talent of Mr. Ripley (1999) by Anthony Minghella. With Matt Damon, Gwineth Paltrow, Jude Law, Philip

Seymour Hoffmann, Cate Blanchett, Sergio Rubini, Stefania Rocca, Rosario Fiorello. A meeting between the main characters takes place at the Fountain of the Four Rivers.

Angels and Demons (2009) by R. Howard. With Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor, Stellan Skarsgard, Pierfrancesco

Broad bean. Thriller based on the novel by Dan Brown. One of the places involved in the series of murders of the

cardinals is the Fountain of the Four Rivers. Professor Robert Langdon (T. Hanks) dives into the fountain for

save Cardinal Aldo Baggia, tied to a heavy stretcher under the surface of the water.

The Great Beauty (2013) by P. Sorrentino. With Toni Servillo, Carlo Verdone, Sabrina Ferilli, Giorgio Pasotti,

Roberto Herlitszka, Serena Grandi, Massimo Popolizio, Luca Marianelli, Isabella Ferrari, Fanny Ardant. Jep Gambardella is a costume journalist and theater critic immersed in the social events of a Rome where the contrast between the beauty of its history and the superficiality of its inhabitants is strong. In Piazza Navona yes

holds an interview with Orietta (I. Ferrari)