Tour of Italy: from Parma to Genoa with passage to Borgotaro

Today RCS will present the “Great Start” of the Giro d’Italia 2022, which will start on Friday 6 May from Hungary, effectively recovering the stages skipped in 2020 due to Covid.

To get to know the rest of the itinerary, it will be necessary to wait for different days: the organization will reveal them a little at a time, grouping them by type. On Monday all the flat stages will be presented, on Tuesday the mid-mountain ones, the next day (Wednesday 10) the high-mountain hamlets, to conclude on Thursday 11 November with the announcement of the name of the city in which the 105th edition of the pink race (Milan or Verona in the front row). So far, many rumors have circulated, some of which have already turned into certainties.

And one concerns the departure of a stage from Parma, based on hypotheses that we had already anticipated last week. In these days the confirmations have arrived: the twelfth fraction, Thursday 19 May, will start from our city and will end in Genoa.

Almost 190 kilometers of a rather tough route, especially for the climbs inserted at the end of a stage that will also pass through Borgotaro, once again paying homage to Bruno Raschi, historical signature of the Gazzetta dello Sport and Italian sports journalism, who died in 1983. The impulse of the Emilia-Romagna Region was decisive. The day before, the caravan will compete in the Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia, while after the Parma-Genoa it will be the turn of the Sanremo-Cuneo, to begin climbing the Eastern Alps, with the grand finale the following week between the Lombard and Dolomite peaks. . These are the certainties.

Then the hypotheses that complete the mosaic of the semi-Parma stage: it is highly probable that the Passo del Bocco will be tackled, while it is more difficult to guess which corner of our city will host the departure.

Two factors must be considered: the Giro d’Italia tries to privilege historical centers or places that are in any case significant, considering that the pink race is also a means of tourist promotion, with television images broadcast all over the world. However, a location is needed that can accommodate buses and vehicles at the service of the teams and the caravan at a short distance. More details will arrive on November 9, when RCS will reveal the mid-mountain stages.

The Parma-Genoa is unprecedented in the history of the Giro, which however in 1948 proposed a Genoa-Parma. The departure of a fraction has been missing in our city since 1988, the arrival since 2011. For this we will have to wait a little longer, but this time the fans can be satisfied.

