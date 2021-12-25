Tourism, -100 million in revenues in Milan according to Confcommercio due to increased infections

Almost 100 million euros in “damages”. The surge in infections will result in serious losses in revenues for hotels (-37%), travel agencies (-80%) and restaurants (-30%) compared to 2 years ago. These are the estimates in the face of the spread of the virus published a few hours ago by Marco Barbieri, general secretary of Unione Confcommercio Milano Lodi Monza e Brianza.

“Our research department – wrote Barbieri – has made some estimates, in particular the situation of the tourism sector would worsen, already well below the pre-Covid 2019 trend”. In detail, as regards hotels, the reduction in bookings due to the growing fear of infections could cause the sector to lose another 14.2 million euros. For travel agencies, “the rise in infections and restrictions on travel to and from abroad would cost Milanese companies another 13 million euros”. As for restaurants, “at the beginning of December the Milanese operators foresaw a loss in revenues of -23% for this month compared to December 2019. But the forecast is for a more ‘salty’ bill for the cancellation of dinners and, in perspective , the passage today averted in the yellow zone. The negative balance – says Barbieri – would rise to -30% compared to two years ago, with a further loss of 68.6 million euros “.

“The growth of infections, especially in Lombardy, is worrying but thanks to vaccines and other tools to combat the pandemic, new lockdowns and red zones have been averted. The Council of Ministers has approved the Festivity Decree that broadens the application of the super green he passed to some activities such as gyms and museums, for parties in clubs, imposes the use of FFP2 masks on public transport and reduces the time expected between administering the vaccine doses “, says Barbieri.