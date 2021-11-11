Tourism 4.0, the travel tools that will no longer be done without

The pandemic has confronted us with new needs: tourism must not only restart, but it needs to be renewed. After all, for a few months now, we can no longer do without moving through the use of QR codes, but above all we need flexibility and security to the point that some of the new tools introduced will change travel forever.

But this is not really new. Even before the arrival of Covid-19, in Italy and in the world, the sale and purchase of increasingly personalized “experiences” had grown considerably, and digital has certainly proved to be the environment that, more than any other, has revolutionized personalization in the tourism sector.

The role of augmented reality in tourism

If it is true that the traveler increasingly prefers a certain operator or a certain destination, the need for technology to make this happen becomes automatic. To help this new need is the augmented reality which is proposed as an immersive communication with a significant weight in the choice phase. After all, when the pandemic interrupted travel, museums and tourist destinations turned to augmented and virtual reality to create exhibitions and online experiences.

It is no coincidence that the applications of augmented reality are multiple and, above all, that range along the entire tourist chain and the experiential path of the traveler.

Taking advantage of this technology you can really improve the experience of each of us, thanks to a greater ease in organizing the living room, and also with a pinch of originality. Without forgetting that many companies in the sector may have the opportunity to enhance their offer.

Just think of a simple walk through the streets of one of the many fabulous European cities of art, with an application in hand that can be used via the your smartphone. In essence, we will be able to see skyscrapers suddenly turn into ancient buildings, superimposed on reality on the phone screen. Or hiking in the mountains, where the smartphone screen could show us in real time a tag above the snow-capped peaks that surround us, providing us with a detailed identikit of what we are going to visit, but also the possible presence of refreshment areas.

Flow management tools

Before the pandemic, many of the world’s most popular destinations tended to be packed with tourists to the point of triggering so-called overtourism, the consequences of which are dramatic: destruction of natural ecosystems, increased waste, flight and residents’ malaise. and much more.

It became necessary, therefore, to switch from a mass tourism to quality tourism. All thanks also to technology. An example of this we have in Italy is the spectacular city of Venice which has decided to track visitors using cameras designed to catch criminals. The goal of all this is to keep the number of tourists at manageable levels, thanks also to the mayor’s proposal to add electronic gates to the main entry points that can be closed in case the city becomes overcrowded.

In fact, a special sensor-based tracking system will be able to send and process the data collected by mobile phones to provide information on the traffic flows, the origin and the duration of the visitors’ stay in the city. All in the absolute respect of the privacy of each of us.

UV-C sterilizing lamps

It is no longer a novelty: the UV-C lamps they are effective against the spread of Coronavirus. In hotel, restaurants, airplanes And activities open to the public, UV-C lamps are a particularly advantageous solution also from an economic point of view.

As stated by the National Institute of Health, UV-C radiation has the ability to modify the DNA or RNA of microorganisms, and are able to inactivate them.

And the reason why even in tourism it will no longer be possible to do without them is that, if installed and used correctly, UV-C lamps can kill all kinds of bacteria and germs. Seasonal flu viruses could also be eliminated before they spread, making the travel experience certainly safer.

But not only that, one such portable lamp it could also be useful to the individual tourist during their trip. An ally in the sanitization of objects exposed to potential contamination of germs and bacteria. An example is the seat on the plane, which the lamp could make perfectly disinfected for the entire trip.

QR Codes in tourism

We have all now become familiar with the QR Code, that two-dimensional (or 2D) barcode composed of black modules arranged within a square-shaped white pattern, generally used to store information intended to be read via a smartphone.

A system that, in fact, “saved” the tourist market. Ultimately, these tools can create a contactless solution. This means that by adding a QR Code to a print or physical screen, everyone can access the information remotely simply by scanning it from their phone. An example that can be used by all is the restaurant menu, accessible via QR code since the advent of the pandemic.

Without forgetting that, now, without certain QR codes it is not possible to access for tourism in some countries of the world, a condition that allows you to keep the spread of Covid-19 under control.

The key role of sustainability

But regardless of everything, what remains fundamental for tourism is become as sustainable as possible. A type of travel that, according to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), can be defined as that tourism “which takes full account of current and future economic, social, environmental impacts, responding to the needs of visitors, industry, the environment and host communities“.

All this, on a technological level, can be done not only with the tools just mentioned, but also with digital devices that allow enhance the local cultural heritage even more. For example, through social media, CRMs (customer relationship management systems) and other digital marketing channels useful for communicating future events and initiatives.

But not only that, mobility and transport are also fundamental for responsible tourism. The companies in the sector, in fact, can introduce alternative and sustainable mobility systems such as scooters, scooters, electric cars and bicycles.

The 5G and the general spread of the network, through which use digital maps instead of paper ones, rent scooters and bicycles via smartphone, find the rules for the separate collection of the municipality in which you are staying, book a dinner, as well as discover museums, attractions and new places to visit.

It will be necessary and essential, therefore, make the travel experience truly sustainable, without giving up pleasure, emotion and fun through, for example, services that include excursions with electric vehicles, hotels that focus on energy efficiency and that use technology to reduce their environmental impact.

Basically, the future of the tourism industry is sustainability.