Tourism and renewables, from the MISE 2.2 billion euros for the strategic sectors of the PNRR

The Ministry of Economic Development announces that it has increased the resources intended to support the competitiveness of strategic industrial supply chains of the country.

The goal, which is among the priority of the PNRR, affects numerous sectors in addition to those of tourism and renewable energy.

The tool on which the MISE intends to focus is that of development contracts.

Overall, the resources made available reach i 2.2 billion euros, divided as follows:

450 million euros financial endowment of development contracts, provided for by the 2022 Budget Law;

750 million euros of resources, provided for by the PNRR for investment projects related to the digitization, innovation and competitiveness of the Made in Italy supply chains;

1 billion euros to strengthen investments related to the ecological transition.

The last item also concerns projects of research and innovation and industrial conversion processes, with the construction of Gigafactory to create batteries and photovoltaic panels and for wind power.

Among others sectors that fall within the objectives of the MISE are:

automotive;

microelectronics and semiconductors;

metal and electromechanics;

pharmaceutical chemical;

tourism;

design;

fashion and furniture;

agro-industry;

environmental protection.

The aim is to achieve, with the resources put in place, at least 40 new projects investment throughout the national territory.

Tourism and renewables, priority hiring of the unemployed and recipients of income support

The objective of each of the funded investment projects will be to establish, develop or strengthen companies that are part of the strategic sectors identified.

The increase in productivity and economic growth resulting from the success of the projects should generate a positive impact on employment.

Regarding the Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti declares, as reported in the news published on the website of the same ministry on 7 January 2022:

“As Mise we support investment programs that aim to increase the competitiveness of the Italian production system within strategic European supply chains with a high technological and industrial value that have a decisive impact on the future of the country.”

The Minister also focused on the choice of the instrument to promote digital transition:

“The Development Contracts tool has been redesigned precisely with the aim of facilitating the implementation of investment projects that favor the reindustrialization and enhancement of our industrial heritage, encouraging research and technology transfer programs that are the key to winning the challenge of the digital and green transition. “

In conclusion, Giorgetti underlined the commitment to favor theemployment of workers in difficulty:

“With this in mind, we also wanted to give a clear and concrete signal to workers involved in territorial areas and companies in crisis, linking the granting of incentives to the commitments of investors to take them on.”

In fact, the granting of the incentives provided for in the development contracts will be linked to the prospect of a increase in employment.

A clause of the new legislation provides that companies applying for access to the facilities will have to undertake to hire as a priority the following subjects: