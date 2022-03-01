Tourism and the private sector will discuss the situation of Ukrainian and Russian tourists in the Dominican Republic

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, reported that this Tuesday he will be meeting with the private sector and the Tourism Committee to discuss the issue of Russian and Ukrainian tourists who are in the country.

“As characterizes us, we have always worked responsibly, we are going to meet to carry out a responsible survey of the incidence of the issue of the war between Russia and Ukraine,” Collado declared.

The minister stressed that there will be a recount of how many tourists there are of both nationalities in the country at the moment.

These actions occur after Russia intervened militarily in Ukraine, which has developed a war between the two nations. What began as a displacement of Russian troops for Chernobyl is currently seeking negotiations, flights to Ukraine have been suspended for the most part and there are around 352 deaths in civilians alone.

Also Rafael Blanco Tejera, president of the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Asonahores), said “since yesterday we carried out a survey together with the main tour operators in the different tourist centers and see exactly what support can be provided, both of repatriation and protection of citizens”.

Flights from Russia to Dominican Republic

On the suspension of flights from Russia, Blanco stressed that it was “undeniable” that Russia has a growing impact on Dominican tourism.

“That will be discussed today, how the arrival has impacted and how we address the issue of the people we have here in the country,” Rafael Blanco specified.

He said that “no tourist has been removed from the hotels” and that decisions will be made on public-private roads.

It is estimated that to date there are about 2,000 Ukrainians and 15,000 Russians in the country.

Both David Collado and Rafael Blanco expressed that the press would have all the corresponding information this afternoon at the end of the meeting.

These statements were made after the press conference on “the recovery of tourism during the month of February.”