Tourism bomb, five requests to the government

There is no more time. It’s the writing on the mask of the six presidents. There is no more time. It is the cry that, for the first time in history, rises compactly to Monte Citorio by organized tourism associations. We are in the Capranichetta room of the Hotel Nazionale, a place that has always been used to host the counterpoint to the palace actions. It is from here that – in a format born from the compromise between the square and the press release – the noisy requests for Astoi, Fto, Fiavet, Aidit, Assoviaggi and Maavi to the Draghi government. Instances conveyed the same day to the Minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia, during a confidential meeting and which he considered “sacrosanct”, so much so that he considered it “essential to allocate the unspent resources of the holiday bonus”.

Let’s see them in detail. Number one: refinance with at least 500 million euros on lost fund for travel agencies and tour operators, by inserting a “Tourism Package” in the budget law. Two: extend the Covid layoffs for travel until June 2022. Three: extend the il until the same date tax credit rentals. Four: Introduce a zero-interest bridging loan of at least 24 months to allow companies to repay voucher expiring. And finally request number five: to reopen Italy to the world, by removing the travel ban for tourism, rewarding – in terms of freedom of movement – the vaccinated and opening new corridors. All seasoned with the ingredient ofurgency, without which every bite can now prove fatal.

A choral conference, the second after Rimini, when with the flashmob “Subito” the associations inaugurated this new it was one of cohesion. At least apparent. A phase in which the imperative is to show media and institutions a truly organized tourism, a possible antechamber of the super federation hoped for by President Astoi, Pier Ezhaya.

It is he who is the first to intervene in the Capranichetta room. «I know that I skate on thin ice – he begins – but travel bans have nothing to do with safety. As well as theSchengen area it cannot be considered a health perimeter. This misunderstanding confronts us with a series of paradoxes, such as being able to go to Germany, where Covid is now rampant, and not to Oman, a country with few infections and an almost entirely vaccinated population “.

In twenty months, Ezhaya recalls, “tourism has lost 21 billion of the 26 it should have produced, but it has sacrificed above all revenues from positions gained over the years in markets such as Kenya, Cuba, Zanzibar and Mexico, where foreigners are taking advantage of hotel assets ».

“We lack air,” concludes the president of the tour operators, while an image of a man suffocating is projected on the screen.

The word then passes to Domenico Pellegrino, president of Aidit, who rattles off the numbers of the 2020 massacre compared to the previous year: -100% educational travel, -80% international tourism, -85% MICE, -68% business travel, -55% the presence of foreigners in Italy. Similarly dramatic figures in 2021, despite the «superficial representation of the summer of overcrowded umbrellas, restaurants and pizzerias».

The numbers are others. “But above all we are not just numbers, but people”, adds the president of Assoviaggi, Gianni Rebecchi, who points out that 13 thousand companies and 86 thousand “highly professionalized” people are at risk, of which 60 thousand are women. “It is not acceptable – he continues – that we still do not know if the Cig Covid will continue or not. Many families, for this reason, will not have gifts under the Christmas tree this year ».

“The focus on organized tourism has been extinguished,” is the angry cry of Franco Gattinoni, president of FTO, who is keen to remind the mainstream present in the room that «tourism is a serious industry that works all year round. We have been closed until today, which is why we are asking for 500 million indemnities, the minimum necessary to keep our supply chain from dying. Also because, from August 2020 to December 2021, no contribution was made against a loss of almost 15 billion euros “.

“Tourism is the first industry and has the right to be safeguarded”, reiterates the president of Fiavet, Ivana Jelinic, which raises the issue of competition from foreign Olta and the “lost GDP that does not return”. Hence the resounding appeal of Maavi’s number one, Enrica Montanucci, to the Ministry of Economy: «We no longer have liquidity, the banks no longer support our businesses. We are about to turn into a social bomb ».

Bomb that only ad hoc support and immediate reopening will be able defuse.