Tourism: Confcommercio, in 2021 -120 million presences over 2019 – Escapes

“The bookings in Roman hotels are 50% less than in December 2019 due to the persistence of the pandemic and the latest measures taken by the government. Several hotels have even closed during the holidays after cancellations. I hope that the government will take measures in favor of one of the most affected sectors: the tourism sector “. The president of Federalberghi of Rome, Giuseppe Roscioli, tells ANSA who points out that in the capital “350 hotels out of 1250” were closed even before the last wave.

And it launches a Confcommercio alarm with the president Carlo Sangalli: the current year will close with disastrous data for Italian tourism with at least 60 million arrivals and 120 million presences that will miss the appeal compared to 2019 and 13 million fewer trips by Italians abroad; only for the holidays between Christmas, New Year and Epiphany. He asks the government for “more support, the extension of the layoffs and adequate tax moratoriums. It is unthinkable – he says – an Italian economy without the fundamental driving force of tourism”.

According to the survey carried out by Confcommercio in collaboration with SWG and on Istat and Bankitalia data, only for the holidays between Christmas, New Year and Epiphany, compared to the 25 million departures scheduled by the Italians just a few months ago, 5 million have already been canceled and 5.3 million modified by reducing vacation days or choosing a closer destination. In addition, there are also 7 million trips that remain pending. Confcommercio also underlines “the exponential growth in the last days of cancellations in catering and the dramatic situation in the entertainment sector with the closure of activities”. In this situation, a note reads, “it is clear that the Government must support these components of the tourism sector in particular by adopting measures on social safety nets, without increasing costs for businesses, and on access to credit, but also fiscal interventions. and non-repayable contributions based on the losses incurred “. At the expense of the escalation of epidemic indices and restrictions are not only the numbers of tourists but also the type of travel chosen, essentially the expense, which is the most sensitive element for the economy of the country system. In this situation, the possible recovery of tourism moves to summer 2022, in more than 6 months and almost 30 from the start of the crisis.

“The tourism situation is clearly worsening and not only in the cities of art. Among positives, people in fiduciary isolation, fearful people, people who swab themselves and discover that they are positive, there is no longer anyone around, it is difficult find people free to move … Someone leaves but tends to go to their own homes, certainly not only in Italy but in many European countries. we only record cancellations “. The president of Federalberghi Bernabò Bocca told ANSA, asking for the support of the Government.