Tourism: dream summer for Apulian farmhouses between Italian and international VIPs

In the summer of 2021, Puglia was confirmed as a popular destination for celebrities, sports and fashion to spend their holidays in safety, as well as the most popular destination for local tourism. Merit of hospitality in contact with nature, but also of food and wine tourism and the offer of seaside resorts and countryside, according to the analysis of Coldiretti / Terranostra of Puglia on the booking data.

Queen of agritourism accommodation and hospitality in the countryside, Coldiretti Puglia notes, the province of Lecce is confirmed, with 313 agritourism structures, out of the total 752 authorized throughout the region, followed by Bari with 143 agritourisms, 113 in Foggia, 94 in Brindisi , 69 in Taranto and 20 in BAT, according to ISTAT data.

“The Puglia of the farms and the beauty of the rural villages – says Savino Muraglia, president of Coldiretti Puglia – was also the stage for VIPs in the summer of 2021, from Fedez and Chiara Ferragni to Fabio Volo, from Madonna to Vasco Rossi, from Raoul Bova to Luca Argentero, from Tommaso Zorzi to Stefano Sensi, from Carolina Crescentini to Andrea Delogu and Ema Stokholma, in addition to the weddings of Federico Zampaglione dei Tiromancino, who married Giglia Marra in Mottola and the French actress Margaux Châtelier who married Marcy de Soultrait . The Puglia brand has a great appeal on Italian and foreign tourists, thanks also to the clamor aroused by the purchases of VIPs of prestigious historic farms in Salento, rural areas are among the favorite destinations thanks to good food, tranquility and the beauty of the landscape that it must be safeguarded and ‘regenerated’ today more than ever. It is no coincidence that we have neighbors from the national and international jet set, struck by love at first sight precisely because of our extraordinary landscape, such as Raul Bova, Donadoni, Helen Mirren, Francis Ford Coppola and Meryl Streep. And again, between Salento and Valle d’Itria, also Madonna, Gerard Depardieu, Mickey Rourke, John Malkovich, Taylor Hackford and Ferzan Ozpetek – adds the president Muraglia ».

Loading... Advertisements

This is an increase supported by the qualification of the offer with Italian farmhouses that offer innovative services for sportsmen, nostalgics, onlookers and environmentalists, such as horse riding, archery, trekking or cultural activities such as visiting routes archaeological or naturalistic, but also cooking and wellness courses. Among the reasons there is – points out Coldiretti Puglia – the drive in search of tranquility after months of lockdown caused by the Covid pandemic. It is the food and the multiplicity of possible activities to spend the day that attract foreign and Italian tourists to the farmhouses in the heel of Italy, adds Coldiretti Puglia, from horse riding to excursions, from naturalistic observations to trekking to mountain biking.

«In detail, the agritourisms offer accommodation, catering, but also tastings and playful, recreational and social activities. From agri-camping to agri-relaxation, from the simplicity of rural hospitality to buffets with garden products, to restorative walks in nature, they are the basis of the growing appreciation of tourists with respect to the landscape and food and wine. The demand for overnight stays and recreational activities has also increased to spend the holidays in harmony with nature, learning the secrets of life in the countryside – adds the president of Terranostra Puglia, Filippo De Miccolis Angelini“.

The trip to the farm is, in fact, also an opportunity to introduce farm animals, especially to children, to farm animals, hens, cows, horses, donkeys, assist in milking, laying eggs, or learn how to make cheese and pasta. made at home and also to see fascinating work tools and agricultural equipment, modern and from the past, from the old plow to the powerful tractors, concludes Coldiretti Puglia.